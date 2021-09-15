5 things learned from IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace's Sportskeeda interview

Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is one of the brightest and best females competing in the company's Knockouts division today.

Grace has already established herself as one of the premier competitors in the division. She is a former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

In recent months, Jordynne Grace has formed a tag team with fellow Knockout Rachael Ellering, winning the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

As IMPACT Wrestling heads to their biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory in October, Jordynne Grace will certainly have a major part to play on IMPACT Wrestling television going forward.

Jordynne Grace recently sat down with SportsKeeda Wrestling's Ryan K Boman. The two discussed a variety of topics from the world of IMPACT Wrestling, Jordynne Grace's career and much more.

#5 Jordynne Grace reveals greatest achievment during IMPACT Wrestling career

#5 Jordynne Grace reveals greatest achievment during IMPACT Wrestling career

Jordynne Grace signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2018. She made her debut on the November 8, 2018 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Since then, Grace has gone on to achieve considerable success during her three years with the promotion. This has included reigns with the Knockouts Championship and Knockouts Tag Team Championships respectively.

When asked what her greatest achievement in IMPCT Wrestling was, Grace admitted that winning the Knockouts Title from the longest reigning champion in company history, Taya Valkyrie, was right up there:

"I think my greatest achievement was winning the Knockouts Title from the knockout who held the title for the longest period of time ever in history which was Taya [Valkyrie], so that was a really big one for me," revealed Grace.

However, Jordynne Grace also pointed out that competing in the X-Division, traditionally exclusive to male wrestlers, was also a significant achievement. As well as winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles with Rachael Ellering:

"Also competing in the X-Division which has always been a big dream of mine. And last but not least, I've become tag team champions with Rachael Ellering. I've been successful in a tag team with her for a minute now," Grace added.

