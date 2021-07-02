One of the most dangerous yet innovative matches in professional wrestling returns on July 17th at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

The Ultimate X match was first seen in 2003, on one of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's then weekly pay-per-views. It captivated many watching around the world, and became a signature of IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division.

The match set-up itself sees four rising metal structures attached to the ring posts, with two cables sent from one corner to the other, creating an X above the ring. The only way to win the match is by retrieving the object or championship belt hanging in the middle of the cables above the ring.

It is a high-risk match that requires ultimate athleticism and strength, as no ladders are used to retrieve the prize in the middle of the cables. The only way to retrieve it is by scaling the cables with your hands, or in some cases hands and legs.

Prior to Slammiversary 2021, there have been 44 Ultimate X matches in total, mainly battling for the X-Division Championship, but there have been instances where the IMPACT Tag Team Titles have been defended. To date, there have been no women's Ultimate X matches.

IMPACT Wrestling will revive the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary 2021 on July 17th as Josh Alexander defends the X-Division Championship against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling legend and the master of the Canadian Destroyer, Petey Williams.

That being said, let's take a look at 5 wrestlers you forgot competed in the Ultimate X match.

#5 Ron Killings (R-Truth)

What's up!? That's right, Ron Killings (R-Truth) competed in the Ultimate X match during his run with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

The host of Truth TV and the master of the dance break made his Ultimate X debut at Destination X in 2005, competing against Christopher Daniels, AJ Styles and Elix Skipper for the X-Division Championship.

Unfortunately, the former member of the 3Live Crew was the least experienced in Ultimate X heading into the match, and this would end up being Killing's one and only time competing in this match type.

Following the event, James Caldwell of Pro Wrestling Torch described the Destination X 2005 Ultimate X match as "absolutely amazing."

Three years later, Ron Killings left TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and joined WWE, where has been performing ever since.

