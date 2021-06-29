Best IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view matches so far

IMPACT Wrestling has been on fire over the past few years. Bringing about a working relationship with AEW and NJPW this year has only brought more eyes to a product that wrestling fans had previously chosen to ignore. Thanks to the focus on their brand, though, more viewers have seen what IMPACT Wrestling has to offer.

The X-Division, the Knockouts, and every other division on the roster have pulled out some fantastic matches this year. With talents like Rich Swann, Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, and the inclusion of talent from other promotions, IMPACT Wrestling is one of the best promotions to watch.

Today we'll be proving that with some of the best pay-per-view and IMPACT Plus matches we've seen this year.

#5 Trey Miguel vs Sami Callihan in a Last Man Standing Match - IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2021

Trey Miguel was once part of a three-man stable known as The Rascalz. His two teammates, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have moved to NXT where they hold the NXT Tag Titles under the team name MSK.

As they left IMPACT Wrestling, Trey Miguel opted to stick around, returning to the company after a few months away. He was later harassed by the Draw of IMPACT Wrestling, and new number one contender to the world title, Sami Callihan.

Callihan claimed that Trey was set to walk away from the company and leave them high and dry when he couldn't win the big one. He was in Trey's head since he returned, and after months of those remarks, Trey couldn't handle it anymore. They came to blows, leading to a Last Man Standing Match between the two.

Callihan started out rough, body slamming Trey over the ropes and to the floor. He then took a wrench to Trey's mouth, nearly tearing a hole into one side. A powerbomb into a crate and a steel chair to the head later, it seemed the match was over already.

A WRENCH IN THE MOUTH?! @TheSamiCallihan is attempting to keep @TheTreyMiguel in the most graphic way imaginable. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/65lDzYrn6N — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021

In fact, Callihan could have ended the match several times over, but continued to break the IMPACT Wrestling official's count to dish out more damage. A facebuster on a pile of chairs could've done it. It was enough to probably knock out the toughest competitors on any brand, but Sami wanted to prove a point.

Eventually his arrogance was his undoing. Trey caught him with a scorpion kick and drove him into the chairs. Callihan drove Trey into a table with the Cactus Special, which unfortunately didn't break.

They soon made their way to the apron near another table that had been set up earlier in the match. Callihan wanted to finish Trey, but The Rascal caught him with a cutter through the table, managing to stand up thanks to the barricade.

Trey picked up his first major win since his return to IMPACT Wrestling, and has been trying to capture the X-Division Championship ever since.

