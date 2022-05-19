Gail Kim has been both a legend and a leader for IMPACT Wrestling

In the history of IMPACT Wrestling, no member of the Knockouts roster has been more decorated and revered than Gail Kim. The Hall of Famer is often mentioned when names are brought up regarding the greatest female stars of all time.

Her time with IMPACT has involved more than just being a standout in the ring; she's also been a major player behind the scenes. After capturing seven Knockouts titles in her hallowed career, she now works as a producer for the company.

Although she has officially retired from active competition, Gail Kim is as busy as ever, helping to develop the next generation of ladies to follow in her footsteps.

The Toronto native was originally trained by the legendary Ron Hutchison, who also worked with several other stars from Eastern Canada. Edge, Christian and Trish Stratus are among some of his notable graduates.

Accomplishments came quickly for Kim, as she was on the WWE roster within a couple of years. In two separate stints with The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment, she captured the Women's Championship on one occasion and was always a part of the company's main event picture.

However, most of her career - and her success - has come in IMPACT Wrestling

During Kim's heyday with the promotion, she was involved in some amazing matches and feuds. Her rivalry with Awesome Kong is still talked about to this day; it's almost revered by fans of women's wrestling.

At the same time, Kim and all her cohorts in IMPACT changed the game, making the Knockouts Division seem more competitive. This was at the same time that WWE was promoting Bra and Panties matches and other such nonsense.

Performers like Kim, Kong, Madison Rayne and others were determined to have clashes that were as good as the men's side of the card. And many times? They eclipsed it.

In essence, the 'Women's Revolution' in wrestling started in IMPACT, and Gail Kim was one of the spearheads of that movement.

Today, she remains a valuable part of the company, and recently booked a Queen of the Mountain Match for Slammiversary. As the company celebrates 20 years in existence, it's only fitting that one of its most legendary names helped put this historic card together.

Gail Kim is more than just a wrestling legend. She is a groundbreaker and a leader in the pro wrestling industry. She has been outspoken regarding the rights of both women and minorities in the industry and has always seemed to stick by her principles.

Case in point: She departed WWE for the final time by merely walking out of a battle royal without even being technically eliminated. That was her way of saying "goodbye" to Vince McMahon and his promotion, and it was an effective message.

Needless to say, she's not afraid to let her opinions be known.

But arguably Kim's greatest accomplishment is that she is highly respected. Ask almost anyone who has worked with or for her and they will give you the same answer: She is serious about what she does, but still remains kind-hearted and helpful.

In many ways, she has taken on a maternal role with the ladies on the current roster, helping them grow and mature as performers.

That type of leadership is invaluable, especially coming from someone who entered professional wrestling when Kim did. She has an insight that today's generation of young grapplers may not always be aware of.

With an intelligence that matches her intensity, Gail Kim is an invaluable asset to IMPACT Wrestling today. She blazed a trail for others to follow. Now, she's helping them down that path. Because that's what legends do.

