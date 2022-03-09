Gail Kim explains why she does not want to wrestle again

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim has come up with an explanation as to why she does not want to get back in the wrestling ring.

Kim made her debut in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2002 and served the promotion for two years before moving on to IMPACT in 2005. The Canadian star returned to WWE in 2008 and worked for three more years before her exit in 2011.

The veteran spoke on this week's Busted Open Radio and stated that she misses wrestling but feels good about her duties as a backstage producer

“I feel good. When I’m producing and I’m around the ring, and I start to get a little bit physical, I say, ‘Oh Gail, you’re getting that itch. I do miss it. Of course I miss it, but my body is a constant reminder.” (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

She also pointed out the factors that motivate her not to get back into the squared-circle.

“It’s not even just that. There are just so many factors for me to come out of retirement and do that again. It’s like, ‘OK, do I want my back to get worse. Do I want to take that chance of making it where I do need the back surgery?’ My memory has gotten a little bit worse throughout the whole 15 or 20 years. So I’m like, ‘Do I really want to make my memory worse?’”(h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Mickie James comments on Gail Kim's potential return to WWE

Former Women's Champion Mickie James reacted to Gail Kim's potential return to WWE.

James spoke to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling and said that Gail Kim does not need to get back in the ring. The 42-year-old also stated that there is a possibility of a return only if Kim wishes to.

"I feel like if she wants it, sure, there is [a chance of her returning to WWE]. I feel like Gail is very happy where she's at right now. She's very content. I'm sure that it's feasible if she wanted it. But does she want it? And does she need it? She doesn't need it. She's doing so many great things with IMPACT right now. Not only was she pretty much the cat—her and [Awesome] Kong were the catalyst of, like, I was there in IMPACT prior to the 'Kockouts' division." said James.

Gail Kim has had an illustrious career over the years, risking her well-being for a return may not be the most viable thing to do for the former champion.

Do you want to see Gail Kim back in WWE? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Pratik Singh