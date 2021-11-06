5 talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling: All-star main event, No.1 Contender crowned, Knockouts title match 

With just over two weeks to go until Turning Point, this edition of IMPACT Wrestling laid the groundwork for the pay-per-view. We witnessed a star-studded main event pitting the team of Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, & Matt Cardona against W.Morrissey, Minoru Suzuki, and the IMPACT World Champion Moose.

We saw Mickie James defending her Knockouts Championship against Madison Rayne. We saw a new number one contender crowned for the X-Division championship. Eric Young made his in-ring return and immediately made his intentions clear. The Good Brothers faced FinJuice in tag team action which turned chaotic and led to major implications next week.

So without further ado, let's go through the top 5 talking points from the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Number one contender for X-Division Championship crowned on IMPACT Wrestling

The current X-Division Champion Trey Miguel managed to win the X-Division tournament which culminated in a triple threat match between himself, Steve Maclin, and El Phantasmo. Miguel pinned Phantasmo to win the title at Bound For Glory.

Last week at IMPACT Wrestling, the champion successfully defended his title against NJPW star Rocky Romero. Following the match, Maclin brutally assaulted Miguel to express his frustration and demanded a shot at the title by stating he wasn't pinned for it.

That set up a fatal four-way bout between Black Taurus, Steve Maclin, Rohit Raju and Laredo Kid this week. It was a standard X-Division match where each superstar was able to display their special abilities and shined through the contest. Ultimately Laredo Kid walked away with the win by pinning Rohit Raju.

Trey Miguel appeared after the match and showed his respect to Laredo Kid but they were attacked by Maclin. Miguel and Kid teamed up and fought him off together to send him packing.

