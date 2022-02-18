5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling (10th February 2022): New member added to team IMPACT!, Deonna Purrazzo's Open challenge, Moose destroys Morrissey

As we draw closer to No Surrender, IMPACT Wrestling continued to build towards the pay-per-view. Ahead of the all-important high stakes clash between Team IMPACT! and Team Honor No More, we saw a major change made to the former.

The IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James battled Chelsea Green in singles competition while the AAA Reina de Reinas and ROH World Champion Deonna Purrazzo held an open challenge for either of her titles.

Ever since their split, IMPACT World Champion Moose and W.Morrissey have been at each other's throats. Their feud continued to intensify this week following Morrissey's No Disqualification match against Brian Myers. A strengthened Bullet Club was involved in a war of words against The Good Brothers. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Moose destroyed Morrissey on IMPACT Wrestling

During their title match at Hard To Kill, Morrissey almost had Moose beaten but the referee was knocked out. Later on, the champion retained his title by pinning Matt Cardona.

Morrissey used it as a pretext for another title match on the next episode of IMPACT. However, Moose rejected the challenge and instead defended it against Zicky Dice of The Learning Tree. Morrissey lodged an attack but Moose escaped and The Learning Tree suffered his wrath, beginning a feud between them and Morrissey.

Morrissey defeated The Learning Tree in a 7-on-1 match but following that he was attacked by Moose with the help of Brian Myers thus setting up this week's main event.

Despite multiple interferences from The Learning Tree during the no-disqualification bout, Morrissey managed to get the win over Myers by hitting the BQE twice on a pile of thumbtacks.

Following the match, Moose blindsided Morrissey and lodged a vicious assault by wrapping a steel chair around his neck followed by multiple chair shots. The champion stood across the lifeless body of his challenger on the outside, posing with his title.

