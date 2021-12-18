5 talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (December 16, 2021): Chelsea Green Knocked Out, stipulation added to Top title match, feuds intensify

This week's IMPACT Wrestling saw some of the top feuds taken to the next level. The world champion Moose and his challengers Matt Cardona and W.Morrissey were scheduled to have contract signings to make their match official.

Knockouts Champion Mickie James and her challenger Deonna Purrazzo have been in each other's crosshairs ever since the latter first lodged an assault on the former. A new stipulation has now been added to their match.

One-half of the world tag team champions, Gallows was scheduled to team up with Joe Doering of Violent by Design to battle Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Josh Alexander made his in-ring return on IMPACT Wrestling against Rohit Raju.

So without further ado, let's go through the 5 Talking Points from the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 New alliance on IMPACT Wrestling

The feud between Heath & Rhino and Violent By Design has been building up for months. It looked like the rivalry was about to be put to rest last week as Eric Young battled Rhino in a Street Fight.

A week before that, during VBD's attack on Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Heath & Rhino made the save and had the numbers advantage for the first time.

In the grudge match last week, it looked like Rhino was about to beat Young, but The Good Brothers joined forces with VBD. The heels took out Swann, Mack, Heath & Rhino, ultimately allowing Young to win over The Gore Machine.

The entire saga led to the scheduled tag match tonight, with Gallows and Doering picking up the win. Judging by the looks of things, we probably might get a fatal four-way for the tag titles at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy