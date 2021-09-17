5 talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (September 16, 2021) – All-star main event, title match announced

Before IMPACT Wrestling's Victory Road pay-per-view, the go-home show featured a massive 10-man tag team main event between the teams led by IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage and his challenger Ace Austin.

Cage's team featured Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, and Chris Sabin. Meanwhile, Austin had W. Morrissey, Moose, Brian Myers and Madman Fulton on his side.

Petey Williams sought revenge on TJP after the latter cost him his match against Steve Maclin last week. Decay faced VBD (Violent By Design), including a reinvigorated Rhino after the teams crossed paths recently.

"Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt looked to close the chapter on his rivalry with Trey Miguel as they collided in one-on-one action on IMPACT Wrestling. Their involvement in the feud between Mickie James and the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo brought the rivalry to a boiling point.

#5 VBD betrayed Rhino on IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling kicked off with a tag team bout between Decay (Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve) and VBD (Rhino and Deaner). Last week, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz stole the Knockouts Tag Team titles from Rosemary and Havok. Decay set out on a search for the thieves when they came across VBD.

Rhino initially blindsided Taurus and attacked Steve on the apron. VBD dominated the contest before Steve made a brief comeback and went for a failed high-risk maneuver. Towards the end, Deaner accidentally hit Rhino with the VBD flag. This gave Steve enough time to deliver a DDT from the top rope on Deaner to secure the win.

After the match, Eric Young blamed Rhino for the loss despite Deaner taking the pinfall. Taking advantage of the situation, Deaner took a cheap shot on the accused, which led to all three members of VBD attacking The War Machine.

