5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (3rd February 2022): New Champion crowned, Massive brawl erupts, Honor No More adds a new member

The build-up towards No Surrender continued this week on IMPACT Wrestling. Knockouts Champion Mickie James chose her opponent for next week. The tussle between Team IMPACT and Honor No More continued as the latter gained a new member.

Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham battled Steve Maclin in a non-title rematch under traditional wrestling rules. The IMPACT Digital Media Championship was on the line as Jordynne Grace defended her crown against Matt Cardona.

The Bullet Club was involved in a blockbuster main event where they sent a message to IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. The No.1 Contender for the World Title, W.Morrissey, confronted the champion at an unusual site.

So without further ado, let's check out the five Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 New champion crowned on this week's IMPACT Wrestling

Matt Cardona confronted Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace a couple of weeks ago after a successful Title defense. Last week on IMPACT Wrestling, Grace accepted Cardona's challenge which led to the Title match this week.

Both stars had an incredible back-and-forth encounnter but Cardona smacked Grace with a steel chair after distracting the referee. He then hit the Radio Silence to pick up the win.

Later in the night, he was questioned by Gia Miller about his tactics but the new Champion didn't pay any heed. He took a shot at Jonathan Gresham and Grace before leaving the building.

#4 W.Morrissey confronts Moose on IMPACT Wrestling

Morrissey chased after Brian Myers and The Learning Tree following their attack last week. Scott D'Amore broke it up and announced a No Disqualification match between Morrissey and Myers for next week.

D'Amore stated that he sent Moose back to the hotel which led Morrissey to heading down there. He launched a vicious assault on the Champion in his hotel room.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John