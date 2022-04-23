5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (April 21st, 2022): ECW Legend in action, Former champion betrayed, Josh Alexander confronts Moose

The go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling ahead of the Rebellion pay-per-view was stuffed with action. We saw the promotion's two dominant groups in Bullet Club and Honor No More go head to head. The IMPACT World Tag Team champions Violent By Design were also in action against Decay.

X-Division champion Trey Miguel was involved in a high-octane tag team bout involving his challengers at Rebellion. Two ECW legends made a shocking appearance as they got involved with IMPACT Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona.

Finally, IMPACT World Champion Moose and his challenger Josh Alexander came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their title bout this Saturday at Rebellion.

Without further ado, here are five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling below.

#5. ECW legend in action on IMPACT Wrestling

After a shocking attack on W.Morrissey last week, the trio of Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, and Brian Myers - collectively known as the Major Players - made their way out to address the IMPACT Zone. Cardona expressed his desire to capture the IMPACT World Tag Team title with Myers.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @ImChelseaGreen,



Could it be starting with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships!?



#IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMattCardona and @Myers_Wrestling claim they are taking over @IMPACTWRESTLING Could it be starting with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships!? .@ImChelseaGreen, @TheMattCardona and @Myers_Wrestling claim they are taking over @IMPACTWRESTLINGCould it be starting with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships!?#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/zR9ftkNyqQ

Myers and Cardona bragged about their attack on Morrissey as Green went on to boast about how she took Mickie James out. The group declared themselves the strongest unit in Professional Wrestling when they were interrupted by ECW Originals Tony Mamaluke and Guido Maritato (aka Nunzio in WWE).

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



#IMPACTonAXSTV ECW Legends @nunzio_guido and Tony Mamaluke have returned to the 2300 Arena to shut The Major Players up!! ECW Legends @nunzio_guido and Tony Mamaluke have returned to the 2300 Arena to shut The Major Players up!!#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/qscrVMaNz5

Maritato stated that he and hundreds of other wrestlers paved the way for the likes of Cardona to have the privilege of competing today. Maritato trolled the Major Players to which Cardona fired back, saying that Maritato and Mamaluke haven't been relevant since ECW died 20 years ago.

A fired-up Maritato slapped Cardona to initiate a brawl, following which the Major Players hightailed it out of the ring. Maritato issued a challenge for Cardona's Digital Media Championship, which the latter accepted.

Following multiple distractions from Myers, Cardona was able to defend his title successfully. After the match, the group launched a vicious assault on Maritato and Mamaluke, but Morrissey made the save.

The numbers got to Morrissey and Jordynne Grace entered the fray to even the odds. Morrissey chokeslammed Cardona through a table and celebrated with Jordynne, Maritato, and Mamaluke.

#4. Violent By Design in action on IMPACT Wrestling

Violent By Design is set to defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship in an eight-team elimination challenge. Just days before the title defense, they were in action against Decay.

With the help of outside interference from Joe Doering, Eric Young hit Crazzy Steve on the back with the VBD flagpole and Deaner hit the Deaner DDT to pick up the win.

#3. Honor No More battled Bullet Club on IMPACT Wrestling

After Matt Taven and Mike Bennett cost The Good Brothers a chance to regain the tag titles in a lumberjack match a few weeks ago, Bullet Club entered into a rivalry with Honor No More. The two factions had a brawl last week that led to an eight-man tag match on this week's show.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



#IMPACTonAXSTV Honor No More and Bullet Club tore the roof off the 2300 Arena! Honor No More and Bullet Club tore the roof off the 2300 Arena! #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/y5wliXO52A

The two teams put on an incredible performance. Despite outside interference from Honor No More, Bullet Club was able to pick up the win courtesy of the Magic Killer from The Good Brothers on Bennett.

#2. Mike Bailey betrays Ace Austin on IMPACT Wrestling

Ahead of the triple threat match for the X-Division title at Rebellion, Mike Bailey and Ace Austin teamed up to battle champion Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid where Miguel rolled up Austin to pick up the win for his side.

Following the match, Austin attacked Miguel from behind and held him for Bailey to attack, but the latter instead took out Austin with a superkick, establishing that it will be every man for himself when they face each other at Rebellion.

#1. Moose's formal apology on IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander and Moose are set to collide in the main event of Rebellion for the IMPACT World Championship. The match has been months in the making. It all started at Bound For Glory last October when Moose "called his shot" to challenge a drained Alexander for the world championship just minutes after he won it.

In the last few weeks, Moose crossed the line by showing up at Alexander's home and attacking his wife at a Destiny Wrestling event. All of that led to this week where Moose had to apologize for his actions concerning Alexander's family.

Moose was accompanied to the ring by his longtime attorney RD Evans. Evans read out the apology but Moose interrupted him and stated that no family deserved to go through what he put Alexander's family through. The IMPACT Champion declared that he's sorry for showing the world how much of a loser Alexander is.

He continued to mock Alexander, stating that once he is beaten at Rebellion, Alexander would beg Moose to show his wife and child what a real man looks like. An enraged Alexander walked out to the ramp and took out a few security guards before coming face-to-face with Scott D'Amore.

D'Amore allowed Alexander to get into the ring, which led to a brawl. Moose gained the upper hand and set up a table on the outside, but Alexander fought back and delivered a C4 Spike off the apron through the table. The Walking Weapon stood tall to close out the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Edited by Jacob Terrell