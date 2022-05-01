5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (April 28th, 2022): World title rematch, Multiple title matches announced, The Briscoes in action

In the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we witnessed the fallout from the Rebellion show and the build-up towards Under Siege. New IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander was put to the test as he defended his title against former champion Moose in a rematch.

Taya Valkyrie addressed the IMPACT Zone following her victorious in-ring return. The Briscoes made their return to IMPACT Wrestling. Ace Austin reflected on his title win at Rebellion.

The faction warfare between Honor No More and Bullet Club also continued on the show.

So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 The Briscoes returned to IMPACT Wrestling

The show kicked off with the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design. They spoke of their successful title defense at Rebellion, where they survived the eight-team elimination challenge.

Eric Young proclaimed that their dominance would continue before being interrupted by Heath and Rhino.

Heath and Rhino stated that they had unfinished business with VBD and staked their claim for the tag titles. The Briscoes interrupted them and announced their intentions of winning the tag team gold.

After a brief argument, Heath and Rhino challenged the former ROH Tag Team Champions to an impromptu match to determine the next challengers for the titles. Mark picked up the win for his side with an elbow drop as The Briscoes punched their ticket to Under Siege to face VBD for the tag titles.

#4. Ace Austin was confronted by Rocky Romero on IMPACT Wrestling

In a backstage interview with Gia Miller, the brand new X-Division Champion Ace Austin reflected on his win over Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey at Rebellion. He stated that he would continue to make history as the champion before being interrupted by Rocky Romero.

Romero congratulated Austin on his win and offered to put in a good word for him to compete at the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors. Austin obliged and then asked Romero to get off his set so that he could continue his interview. He then went on to claim that he is one of the greatest X-Division competitors alive.

The former Roppongi Vice member challenged Austin to a title match for next week, but the champion declined, stating that the champion doesn't make matches. He then asked Romero to get to the back of the line.

Romero stated that he would talk to his good friend Scott D'Amore about it and left. Later in the night, the X-Division title match between Ace Austin and Rocky Romero was made official for next week.

While Austin was about to leave the set, he was confronted by Mike Bailey, who congratulated him on the win and offered a handshake, but the champion refused and walked off.

#3. Honor No More and Bullet Club continue to battle on IMPACT Wrestling

Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett of Honor No More battled Mike Bailey and the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag match. Honor No More picked up the win following a distraction from Maria Kanellis.

The Bullet Club made their way out following the match as a huge brawl broke out. The Club stood tall in the ring after hitting the Magic Killer on Kenny King. The two factions are set to collide in a five-on-five match at Under Siege.

#2. Taya Valkyrie blindsided on IMPACT Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to capture the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Rebellion. She reflected on her win at the pay-per-view before being blindsided by Purrazzo. The Virtuosa put her in the Fujiwara armbar before Rosemary and Havok made their way to the ring.

Rosemary stared down Valkyrie as Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans hit the ring for their tag team match. Havok pinned Evans to win the match for her side.

At Under Siege next week, Havok will face Steelz for the Knockouts World Championship, while Purrazzo will face Valkyrie in a rematch for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

#1. Josh Alexander battled Moose in a rematch for the world title on IMPACT Wrestling

Less than a week after dethroning Moose to win the IMPACT World Championship, Josh Alexander was tasked with defending his title in a rematch. Earlier in the night, Moose confronted Scott D'Amore to try and postpone the rematch, but the latter revealed that the winner of the main event would face an opponent handpicked by him at Under Siege.

Later on, Steve Maclin cut a promo staking his claim for the world championship.

In the main event of the night, Moose and Alexander put on a fantastic bout where The Walking Weapon managed to hit a powerbomb followed by the C4 Spike to retain his title.

After the match, Tomohiro Ishii made his way to the ring, and it was revealed that he was D'Amore's handpicked challenger for Under Siege.

The Stone Pitbull and The Walking Weapon stood face-to-face to close out this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

