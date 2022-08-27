5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling (August 25th, 2022): Eddie Edwards' interesting proposition to Josh Alexander, Blockbuster Main event

This week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling continued the build towards Bound For Glory as we saw the number one contender Eddie Edwards come face-to-face with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.

Speaking of champions, IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson battled Mike Bennett of Honor No More in a high-stakes encounter. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defended the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Mia Yim and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

The main event of the night saw a blockbuster clash between Time Machine and Violent By Design. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 VXT defended the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship on IMPACT Wrestling

The title match was set up last week when Jordynne Grace was confronted by VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) in a backstage interview. Grace retaliated and wanted to fight them both on her own before Mia Yim entered the picture and issued a challenge for the titles.

Grace dominated the early stages of the match before an excellent bit of teamwork from VXT helped them gain control of the match. Off the tag, Yim ran rampant on Green before she was shut down by Purrazzo with a Lariat. Yim fended off VXT's attack to shift the momentum of the match towards her side.

In the closing moments of the match, Yim and Grace attempted a double suicide dive. Grace took out Purrazzo but Yim was sent crashing down onto the floor with a right hand from Green. While Grace was about to finish off Purrazzo, Green intervened and VXT delivered the Due Collector for the win.

#4 Number One Contender's match for Knockouts World Championship announced on IMPACT Wrestling

Later that night, VXT confronted Gail Kim and demanded a Knockouts World Championship match for Purrazzo on the pretext of her pinning Grace earlier in the night. Kim agreed, but instead announced a #1 Contender's match next week between her and Masha Slamovich, with the winner challenging Grace at Bound For Glory.

#3 Karl Anderson fought Mike Bennett with title match implications on IMPACT Wrestling

Last week on IMPACT Wrestling, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria demanded Scott D'Amore fast track their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match against The Good Brothers.

However, D'Amore announced that the match would be postponed due to Doc Gallows nursing an injury and instead made a match between Karl Anderson and Mike Bennett this week with the stipulation that Maria would be banned from the ringside in the title match if Anderson won.

Following interference from Maria and Taven, Gallows evened the odds and took out Taven with a Clothesline. Anderson hit the Gun Stun on Bennett for the win. Later on, D'Amore announced that the tag team title match between The Good Brothers and OGK will be taking place next week.

#2 Eddie Edwards' proposition for Josh Alexander on IMPACT Wrestling

Eddie Edwards became the number one contender for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Championship after winning a six-man elimination match last week. However, before his high-profile clash against Edwards, The Walking Weapon was in action against Honor No More's Vincent this week.

Earlier in the night, Vincent approached Alexander and tried to convince him that he needed friends, but the latter accused the former of playing mind games ahead of his title defense and stormed off.

Vincent had his moments during his bout against Alexander but he had no answer to the C4 Spike. Following the match, Eddie Edwards appeared at the top of the ramp. He cut a promo for his title match at Bound For Glory and then tried to brainwash Alexander to join him in his war against the industry. He got in Alexander's face before Heath took him out with a Wake Up Call from out of nowhere.

#1 Time Machine vs Violent By Design on IMPACT Wrestling

Kushida, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley continued their war against Violent By Design in the main event of this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Joe Doering utilized his size advantage to get the initial advantage over Kushida. Young continued to keep the momentum on VBD's side before Sabin and Shelley got involved.

Time Machine gained control of the match but only for a brief period before VBD took turns to attack Sabin and keep him in their corner. After taking a lot of punishment, Sabin was finally able to make the tag that led to a huge brawl between all six men.

In the closing moments of the bout, Time Machine showcased their incredible agility and teamwork to take Young out of the equation followed by Doering. Deaner ate a superkick from Shelley and a Pele Kick from Kushida before Sabin finished him off with the Cradle Shock. Time Machine celebrated to close this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

