5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling (August 18th, 2022) : #1 Contender Crowned, High stakes match announced, X Division title match

The latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling dealt with the fallout from Emergence and kicked off the build towards Victory Road and Bound For Glory. The night's main event saw a six-man elimination challenge to determine IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander's next challenger.

Mike Bailey defended his X Division Championship against Chris Bey and plenty of top matches were announced for the next edition of IMPACT Wrestling. So without further ado, let's check out the top five talking points from the show.

#5. X-Division Championship match on IMPACT Wrestling

Following his successful title defense at Emergence against Jack Evans, Mike Bailey was again put to the test as he faced Chris Bey of The Bullet Club.

The two fought tooth-and-nail and put on a brilliant encounter that saw some incredible high-flying action before Bailey hit the Ultima Weapon to retain his title.

#4. Killer Kelly continued to dominate on IMPACT Wrestling

In a backstage segment, Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger looked at Killer Kelly's impressive debut before they were interrupted by former Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Steelz went on to badmouth Kelly before the latter entered the scene and got in her face.

Evans got in the way and challenged her to a match later in the night. Kelly asserted her dominance throughout the match before forcing Evans to tap out, continuing her winning run.

#3. VXT's next challengers announced on IMPACT Wrestling

During a backstage interview with Gia Miller, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace was confronted by the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo).

Green and Purrazzo made fun of Grace and her previous tag team title reign. Grace offered to face them both at the same time before Mia Yim entered the fray and issued a challenge for the tag titles. The champions accepted the challenge before walking away.

#2. High Stakes match announced on IMPACT Wrestling

Honor No More defeated Bullet Club in a 10-Man No Disqualification match at Emergence to earn a shot at The Good Brothers' IMPACT World Tag Team Championship.

OGK (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria) confronted IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore and demanded their title match take place as soon as possible. D'Amore informed them that their title shot would be delayed due to Doc Gallows nursing an injury.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore @MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett will have to wait a couple more weeks for their title match but next week Bennett will face @MachineGunKA and if Bennett loses, @MariaLKanellis will be BANNED from ringside for their Tag Team Title match. #IMPACTonAXSTV .@MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett will have to wait a couple more weeks for their title match but next week Bennett will face @MachineGunKA and if Bennett loses, @MariaLKanellis will be BANNED from ringside for their Tag Team Title match. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore https://t.co/GN9I3FiDLk

D'Amore then proceeded to announce that Mike Bennett would be facing Karl Anderson on the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling with the stipulation that if the latter wins, Maria would be banned from ringside for the Tag Team title match.

#1. Number One Contender for IMPACT World Championship crowned

A blockbuster main event saw Eddie Edwards, Moose, Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, Rich Swann and Bandido compete in a six-man elimination match to crown the number one contender for the IMPACT World Championship.

Moose got the first elimination of the match as he pinned Callihan with assistance from Maclin. Maclin then got rid of Moose almost immediately with a roll-up. Callihan pulled Maclin out of the ring and roughed him up for Bandido to eliminate him.

In the closing moments of the match, Swann hit the Phoenix Splash on Bandido. But before he could pin him, he was thrown into the turnbuckle by Edwards, who then pinned Bandido to eliminate him.

Swann showcased resilience by kicking out of the Boston Knee Party, but Edwards finished him off with the Die Hard Driver to punch his ticket to face Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell