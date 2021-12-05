5 Talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (December 2, 2021): Top Champion pinned, Former WWE Star debuts

It was a newsworthy edition of IMPACT Wrestling this week, as we witnessed the fallout from the Turning Point pay-per-view. The show also built up towards the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, which will air on January 2022.

Knockouts champion Mickie James had an altercation with her challenger Deonna Purrazzo as they built towards their highly anticipated rematch. X-Division champion Trey Miguel reflected on his successful title retention at Turning Point. Matt Cardona had a few words for the IMPACT World Champion Moose which led to a massive brawl. A former WWE star also made his in-ring debut for the promotion.

So without further ado, let's check out the 5 Talking Points from this week's show.

#5 X-Division champion gets into a brawl on IMPACT Wrestling

X-Division champion Trey Miguel battled Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid at Turning Point where he defended his title successfully by pinning the latter. Heading into the match, he had vowed to pin Maclin to retain his title.

Miguel cut a promo where he reflected on his win but expressed his regret at not being able to fulfill his promise when he was blindsided by Maclin. The two had a brawl leading security to separate them but the champion took them all out with a dive and stood tall.

Maclin has been relentless since joining IMPACT Wrestling.

#4 Longtime rivalry renewed on IMPACT Wrestling

Heath and Rhino have been feuding with VBD for a long time. The duo faced them at Turning Point, where they were unable to walk away with the win.

After conquering their foes, VBD turned their attention towards their longtime rivals, Willie Mack and Rich Swann. The two teams had a tag match where the latter picked up the win.

However, VBD attacked them after the match and gained the upper hand, thanks to their numbers advantage. Heath and Rhino made the save and sent VBD packing.

