5 Talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (December 9, 2021): Chaotic finish to grudge match, High Stakes Main event, Former World Champion returns

The build-up towards the Hard To Kill pay-per-view continued in this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling. The competitors for the first-ever knockouts Ultimate-X match were announced. The Knockouts Champion Mickie James was in action as she teamed up with Chris Sabin to take on Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt.

Rhino and Eric Young battled in a street fight. Stakes were high in the main event as Matt Cardona battled W. Morrissey with massive implications for their title match at Hard To Kill.

To top it all off, a former world champion made his return to IMPACT Wrestling. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5. Chaotic finish to Street Fight on IMPACT Wrestling

After months of feuding, Eric Young and Rhino were set to battle in a street fight. Throughout the feud, EY always had the backing of his faction, Violent By Design. However, last week, Rhino and Heath took out VBD with the help of Willie Mack and Rich Swann.

This week on IMPACT Wrestling, Joe Doering revealed he had a "design" to overcome the number advantage that Rhino, Heath, Mack, and Swann had. However, going into the match, Young ordered Doering and Deaner to stay in the back during his bout.

Rhino and Eric Young had a brutal match and, as the former was about to finish off the latter, Deaner and Doering made the save. Heath entered the fray, followed by Swann and Mack to even the odds and as Rhino set up Young in a powerbomb position, The Good Brothers entered the mix, and chaos erupted. Young capitalized on the situation and delivered the Piledriver to secure the win.

