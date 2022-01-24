5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (January 20th, 2022): ROH Invasion continues, World Title match announced

This week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling continued the fallout from Hard To Kill and the build-up towards No Surrender. The winner of the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match Tasha Steelz was in action this week and had a confrontation with the Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham defended his title against Steve Maclin. The Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration had a message for their challengers. Former WWE star Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut against Josh Alexander.

The number one contender for Moose's IMPACT World Championship was also announced this week. So without further ado, let's get through the five talking points from this week's show.

#5 Matt Cardona sends out a challenge on IMPACT Wrestling

During Before the IMPACT, the Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace defended her title successfully against Lady Frost. Following the match, Matt Cardona confronted the champion and pointed towards her title.

Later in the night, during a backstage interview with Gia Miller, Cardona reflected on his IMPACT World Championship match at Hard To Kill. He stated that he came to IMPACT to become world champion but unfortunately came up short.

He pondered on challenging for the ROH World championship and ultimately decided to challenge for the Digital Media Championship, stating that he was the creator of the division. He then sent out a challenge to Grace for the championship match.

#4 The IInspiration's message on IMPACT Wrestling

Following a miscommunication during a tag team match, The IInspiration and The Influence are set to battle each other for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



The Influence or The Iinspiration?!



@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay



#IMPACTonAXSTV Who will leave FL with the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team titles!?The Influence or The Iinspiration?! Who will leave FL with the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team titles!?The Influence or The Iinspiration?!@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/FNROAHZ1Es

This week, The Influence faced Rosemary and Havok but they attacked them from behind and forced Rosemary out of action, making it a handicap match. The Influence secured the win. Following the match, The IInspiration sent a message via satellite trying to plant a seed of dissension in their challengers.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande