5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (January 27th, 2022): Mickie James' announcement ahead of WWE Royal Rumble, High stakes match announced, Bullet Club issues a challenge

This week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling continued the build-up towards No Surrender. The number one contender for the IMPACT World Championship, W.Morrissey showcased his dominance as he battled eight men..

Just days away from her appearance in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble, Mickie James had some words for the Knockouts division. Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace responded to Matt Cardona's challenge.

Bullet Club saw an increase in their strength in numbers and issued a challenge. The renegade group Honor No More continued wreaking havoc on the IMPACT roster. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Bullet Club issued a challenge on IMPACT Wrestling

The show opened with a match between Jake Something and Chris Bey. The pair went back and forth throughout the bout. Towards the end of the match, Jake caught Bey and hit the Black Hole slam to pick up the win via pinfall.

Following the match, the Bullet Club’s Guerillas of Destiny attacked Jake Something from behind. Mike Bailey stormed into the ring to help even the odds, however he fell prey to the numbers advantage after Jay White joined the assault.

After neutralizing Jake and Bailey, the Guerillas of Destiny issued a challenge to the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers.

Later in the night, Ace Austin offered to be Mike Bailey’s ally which backfired on him as Gail Kim announced an eight-man tag team match next week pitting Mike Bailey, Jake Something, Madman Fulton & Ace Austin against the team of Jay White, Chris Bey and the Guerillas of Destiny.

In another segment, The Good Brothers and Violent By Design decided to continue their alliance to fend off the threat of The Bullet Club.

