5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (January 6th, 2022): AEW star in action, Massive brawl, Stipulation added for a title match

The first episode of IMPACT Wrestling in the new year happens to be the go-home show for the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. Steve Maclin had a few words for the X-Division champion ahead of their highly anticipated clash.

Karl Anderson battled Heath to determine whose team gains the advantage for the Hardcore war.

JONAH returned to action on IMPACT Wrestling. With Josh Alexander also in the building, things were bound to get ugly. Deonna Purrazzo was in action tonight while Knockouts Champion Mickie James was on the commentary desk. All three competitors from the World Title match had something to say before their encounter at the pay-per-view.

So without further ado, let's go through the Five Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Josh Alexander was destroyed by JONAH on IMPACT Wrestling

After being battered by JONAH on his debut, Josh Alexander was out for a couple of weeks before making his return. When he came back, Alexander found out that JONAH was sent home by Scott D'Amore, which further infuriated The Walking Weapon.

The former NXT star defeated Jake Something to kick start the show. Alexander made his way out and the two had a back-and-forth brawl including officials separating them. But ultimately JONAH gained the upper hand by targeting his injured ribs and finally ended the assault by putting him through a table.

It would be interesting to see who walks out with a win at Hard to Kill.

