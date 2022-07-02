5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling (June 30th, 2022) : #1 Contender Crowned, Title match, Legend makes an appearance

This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling was the go-home edition ahead of the Against All Odds pay-per-view. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander was in a sit-down interview ahead of his title defense against Joe Doering.

The number one contender for the X-Division championship was determined on the show and The Good Brothers defended their IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. The Tag Team champions were also tasked with finding two partners for their 10-man bout against Honor No More.

Mickie James was confronted by Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green while IMPACT legend Raven made an appearance on the show. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's episode:

#5. Number One Contender for X-Division Championship Crowned on IMPACT Wrestling

The first match of the night saw Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid battle in a fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender for the X-Division champion Mike Bailey.

All four men got in a lot of offense, showcasing their respective arsenals. Miguel won the match after hitting a Meteora on Chris Bey to advance to the Against All Odds pay-per-view.

#4. Raven made an appearance on IMPACT Wrestling

Moose attacked Sami Callihan after his match last week. The latter demanded to face Mr. IMPACT Wrestling at Against All Odds in a Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match.

Raven made an appearance on this week's show to preview the clash and used the words cruel, barbaric and inhuman to describe the Clockwork Orange House of Fun.

It will be interesting to see who walks out with the win at Against All Odds as Moose and Callihan look to settle their score once and for all.

#3. Josh Alexander's interview on IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander reflected on his win against Eric Young at Slammiversary! and spoke about his rivalry with Violent By Design. He defeated Cody Deaner last week and is set to battle the undefeated Joe Doering at Against All Odds.

Speaking to Mean Gia Miller on this week's episode, the Walking Weapon called Doering his toughest challenge in IMPACT Wrestling so far.

He also mentioned that he is completely focused on his opponent. It remains to be seen if Alexander is able to retain his title at the pay-per-view.

#2. Mickie James was confronted by Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green on IMPACT Wrestling

In another backstage interview with Gia Miller, Mickie James responded to the comments made by Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo about her partnership with Mia Yim by recollecting her impressive record against the heels. The duo confronted her, calling her narcissistic and selfish.

James attacked Green and Purrazzo but the numbers game proved too much for her before Mia Yim made the save. It will be interesting to see which team walks away with the win at Against All Odds.

#1. The Good Brothers and James Storm completed their team on IMPACT Wrestling

Last week on IMPACT Wrestling, Eddie Edwards put the blame for Honor No More's loss at Slammiversary! on PCO. This week's show kicked off with James Storm and The Good Brothers trying to recruit PCO as one two partners to replace the injured Briscoe Brothers. Honor No More's Vincent blocked the move before PCO could give his answer.

Later in the night, The Good Brothers defended their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship successfully against Vincent and PCO. Honor No More attacked The Good Brothers and James Storm after the match before Heath and Chris Harris evened the odds. It was later revealed that Harris and Heath would be the final two members to join Storm and The Good Brothers for the 10-man bout against Honor No More.

