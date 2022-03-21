5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (March 17, 2022): Moose invades Josh Alexander's home, Motor City Machine Guns in action, Two title matches with Stipulations announced 

This week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling continued the build-up towards Rebellion. The rivalry between Josh Alexander and IMPACT World Champion Moose became deeply personal following the events on this week's show. During the champ's absence, the challenger had to deal with Honor No More.

Two championship matches have been announced for next week's show with special stipulations. We also saw Deonna Purrazzo's Champ Champ challenge and the highly anticipated in-ring return of the Motor City Machine Guns.

So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. Motor City Machine Guns back in action on IMPACT Wrestling

The Motor City Machine Guns kicked off the show as they battled Chris Bey and Jay White. Following White's win over Shelley at Sacrifice, the latter confronted the Bullet Club last week which led to this tag team match.

Shelley offered to shake White's hand before the match but was denied again. The Machine Guns gained an early advantage and showcased the incredible teamwork they are known for. At one point, they locked in their submission maneuvers on White & Bey simultaneously.

Both teams fought tooth and nail to deliver a fantastic bout that ended as MCMG turned back the clock by hitting the Skull and Bones on Bey to pick up the win.

#4. Deonna Purrazzo's Champ Champ challenge on IMPACT Wrestling

After being interrupted by Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw last week, Deonna Purrazzo decided to put both of her titles on the line in a triple threat match. The match involved a series of nearfalls and high spots, one being Purrazzo delivering a German suplex to Frost as she did the same to Shaw.

Frost later delivered a Superplex on Purrazzo, taking her out of the equation. Towards the end, Shaw and Frost traded blows with the latter connecting a Blockbuster.

Purrazzo entered the fray and hit the Queen's Gambit on Frost to pick up the win. She retains both the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and the ROH Women's World championship.

#3. Tag Team Championship match announced for next week

IMPACT World Tag Team champion Cody Deaner battled Karl Anderson of the Bullet Club on BTI where the latter picked up the win with the Gun Stun. Following the match, The Good Brothers demanded a rematch for the tag titles against Violent By Design next week.

Later in the night, IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore made the match official and added that it would be a Lumberjack match. He further revealed that the winners would go on to defend their titles in an Eight-Team Elimination Challenge at Rebellion.

#2. Stipulation added to Knockouts World Championship match

Tasha Steelz won the Knockouts World Championship from Mickie James at Sacrifice a couple of weeks ago. Steelz went on to attack James during the latter's concert.

Gia Miller announced that owing to that, Steelz would be defending her title against James in a Street Fight on next week's IMPACT Wrestling.

Chelsea Green, who played a pivotal role in the feud, offered to be in James' corner for next week's bout to negate Savannah Evans, but James declined her offer in order to protect Green's already injured arm.

#1. Moose invades Josh Alexander's home

Josh Alexander made a stunning return to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice and declared his intentions to regain the IMPACT World Championship from Moose. However, he faced a roadblock in Honor No More as he was attacked by them last week.

After insisting to be put in the main event against Eddie Edwards last week, Alexander was put in a match against Matt Taven this week. In a backstage interview with Gia Miller, Alexander vowed to take care of Honor No More so that he could focus on beating Moose.

In the main event of the night, Alexander had a back and forth encounter with Taven. Towards the end, Taven headed to the top rope, which backfired as Alexander hit a Superplex followed by the C4 Spike to pick up the win.

His celebrations were cut short as it was revealed that Moose showed up at Alexander's home in Canada.

Moose gave the signed contract to Alexander's wife Jade Chung and asked her to drop the contract at Anthem's office in the morning. He then turned towards Alexander's son and asked him to say 'Hi' to his father on his behalf and left the house as IMPACT Wrestling went off the air.

