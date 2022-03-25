5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (March 24th, 2022): Popular star betrays Mickie James, Bullet Club issues a challenge, Josh Alexander attacks Moose

This week's IMPACT Wrestling continued the build-up towards Rebellion. We saw two title matches with Tasha Steelz defending her Knockouts Championship against Mickie James in the main event, and Violent By Design defending the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship against The Good Brothers.

The rivalry between Josh Alexander and IMPACT World Champion Moose intensified further as the former confronted the latter to kick off the show. The final spot in the X-Division Championship triple threat match at Rebellion was also filled tonight.

So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Josh Alexander confronted Moose on IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander kicked off IMPACT Wrestling this week in a foul mood. He stated that he didn't expect Moose to be stupid enough to cross the line by going to his house and threatening his family. He said that Moose's days as champion were numbered and called him out.

Moose made his way out and stated that Alexander failed to protect his family last week and at Rebellion, he will fail to capture the world title as well. He continued to trash talk about his family, which led to an infuriated Josh Alexander attacking him on the ramp.

As the brawl spilled to the back, Alexander was about to throw Moose from the balcony before Madman Fulton and other members of the roster intervened to split them up. It was later announced that The Walking Weapon will face Fulton in singles action next week.

IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore confronted Alexander, asking him to keep his emotions under control and to focus on his title match. The latter stated that will keep his emotions in check as long as Moose keeps the distance from his family.

#4 X-Division Championship Qualifier on IMPACT Wrestling

The first match of the night saw Mike Bailey, Laredo Kid, and Willie Mack battle for the final spot in the X-Division title match at Rebellion. Mack gained the upper hand initially as he dominated both men showcasing his immense power.

Laredo Kid stole the show with his incredible high-flying offense, earning a "This is Awesome" chant from the crowd. Towards the end, Mack hit Razor's Edge on Kid but Bailey saved the match.

After a brief exchange, Bailey hit the Ultima Weapon on Mack to pick up the win and joined Ace Austin and champion Trey Miguel for the Triple Threat match.

#3 Bullet Club issued a rematch challenge to The Motor City Machine Guns on IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White accused the referee of screwing them in their encounter against The Motor City Machine Guns last week and claimed that he broke the pin that gave the Guns the win.

He stated that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin wouldn't accept such a win and proceeded to challenge them for a rematch on IMPACT Wrestling next week. The bout was made official later in the night.

#2 Lumberjack match for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship on IMPACT Wrestling

Violent By Design dominated the early stages of the match as Joe Doering manhandled Karl Anderson. The latter found an opening by targeting the former's midsection. The Good Brothers delivered the Magic Killer, but Cody Deaner interfered, allowing Doering to recover.

Doering proceeded to take out a section of the Lumberjacks and Doc Gallows as Mike Bennett and Matt Taven of Honor No More entered the ring and finished off Anderson to help Eric Young pick up the pinfall win.

#1 Street Fight for the Knockouts Championship on IMPACT Wrestling

In a backstage segment, Gia Miller asked Tasha Steelz if Savannah Evans would be present at ringside as Mickie James refused to take Chelsea Green's help. Steelz claimed that she was a fighting champion and asked Evans to take the night off.

James threw a trash can lid at Steelz before the match could start and dominated the proceedings after hitting a neckbreaker on the ramp. However, it lasted for a short interval as Evans attacked James from behind, turning the tide of the match.

Steelz launched a brutal attack on James with a baseball bat and a trash can. She tried to choke her with a steel chain but James countered her by smashing her into a steel chair in the corner. Evans tried to interfere once again but James put her through the table.

James then unloaded on both Evans and Steelz with a trash can, taking out the former. The two continued to punish each other and James hit the Mick-DT on Steelz but before the referee could count to three, Evans made her presence felt once again.

Chelsea Green headed to the ring with a steel chair, but instead of helping James, she sat in the ring and watched on as Evans and Steelz teamed up on James as the champion retained her title.

After the match, a brawl broke out between James and Green where the former gained the upper hand.

Matt Cardona appeared out of nowhere and hit the Radio Silence on James and Green hit a running forearm with the cast, revealing it was a ruse all along. Cardona and Green celebrated in the ring to close out this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

