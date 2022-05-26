5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (May 19th, 2022): Ultimate X Qualifier, Mia Yim's in-ring return, Blockbuster matches announced

The build towards Slammiversary continued on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling. The IMPACT World Tag Team Championships were up for grabs in the main event as The Briscoes defended their titles against Violent By Design.

Eric Young reflected on his win last week as he prepared for his title bout against IMPACT World champion Josh Alexander at Slammiversary. The Walking Weapon also had a few words of his own.

Additionally, Mia Yim made her highly anticipated in-ring return to IMPACT Wrestling. The Qualifiers for the Ultimate X match continued this week as Laredo Kid was in action against Mike Bailey.

Without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. Ultimate X qualifying match on IMPACT Wrestling

The opening bout of the night saw Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid in action in the Ultimate X qualifier.

Towards the end of the fast-paced encounter, Bailey hit a kick to the head and went for the pin, but Laredo countered it into a pin attempt of his own. Bailey shifted his weight to trap Laredo and eventually managed to secure a pinfall victory.

Bailey joined Ace Austin and Kenny King in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary with three more spots still up for grabs.

#4. Mia Yim's in-ring return to IMPACT Wrestling

On the May 12th episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Gail Kim announced that Tasha Steelz will be defending her Knockouts World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, and Mia Yim in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary.

Steelz argued with Kim about the announcement and pushed for the inclusion of Savannah Evans in the bout before being interrupted by Yim. This led to a brawl between Yim, Steelz, and Evans. Purrazzo, Grace, and Taya Valkyrie also got involved later.

Purrazzo, Evans, and Steelz teamed up to face Valkyrie, Yim, and Grace in the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling as Yim made her in-ring return to the promotion after five years. Steelz and Valkyrie kicked off the match; the latter gained the upper hand with a Blue Thunder Bomb and tagged in Grace, who kept the momentum going.

Evans created a distraction which helped her side comeback into the match. Once Yim got in on the action, chaos ensued as everyone got involved in a brawl. Yim hit the Eat Defeat on Evans to pick up the win for her side.

#3. Josh Alexander had some words for Eric Young ahead of their title bout

Young cut an intriguing promo reflecting on his pro-wrestling career and his journey in IMPACT Wrestling. He spoke about how he ran with every character that was given to him and has finally reached the point where he is his truest self.

Moments later in a backstage interview with Gia Miller, Alexander stated that Eric Young would be in the conversation to be the MVP of the last 20 years at IMPACT Wrestling.

However, The Walking Weapon further stated that Slammiversary will determine who will be the face of the company for the next 20 years, and he vowed to be the one to usher in the new era.

#2. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner)

The main event of the night saw The Briscoes defending their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship against former champions Violent By Design in a rematch from Under Siege. The champions had it under control before Joe Doering hit a crossbody on Jay.

Deaner distracted the referee which allowed Eric Young to get involved. Both teams engaged in some back and forth action before Jay rolled up Deaner for the win to retain the titles.

After the match, Violent By Design launched an assault on The Briscoes before Josh Alexander made the save. The Briscoes and Alexander stood tall to close the show.

#1. Blockbuster matches announced on IMPACT Wrestling

Following the main event, it was announced that The Briscoes and Josh Alexander will battle Violent By Design in a six-man tag. Alex Shelley and Trey Miguel will face each other in an Ultimate X Qualifying match.

Earlier in the night, Chris Sabin called out Frankie Kazarian and the two will do battle on the upcoming edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

