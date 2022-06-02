×
5 Talking Points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (May 26th, 2022): Ultimate X Qualifier, Blockbuster main event, Honor No More cause chaos

Violent By Design defeated Josh Alexander and The Briscoes in the main event
K Sai Krishna
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 02, 2022 03:50 AM IST

The build-up towards Slammiversary was in full flow on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Former X Division Champion Trey Miguel battled veteran Alex Shelley for a spot in the Ultimate X match at the aforementioned pay-per-view. Frankie Kazarian was challenged to a match by Chris Sabin.

Honor No More was on the hunt for The Good Brothers to retaliate against them. The main event of the night had a blockbuster six-man tag match pitting Josh Alexander and The Briscoes against Violent By Design.

So without further ado, check out the five talking points from the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. Trey Miguel vs Alex Shelley on IMPACT Wrestling

The opening bout of the night saw Miguel and Shelley butting heads in a fast-paced encounter. Miguel had the upper hand before Shelley took him out with a sliding dropkick. They traded submission maneuvers and strikes where Shelley gained the upper hand.

The high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will make its highly-anticipated return at IMPACT’s summer pay-per-view extravaganza, #Slammiversary!Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville: bit.ly/Slamm2022Order on FITE: fite.tv/watch/slammive… twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLIN… https://t.co/1LrwAZLu4D

After a missed attempt at hitting a Shellshock from Shelley, both superstars traded pinning predicaments where Miguel was victorious. He joined reigning X Division Champion Ace Austin, Mike Bailey, and Kenny King in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary with two spots still up for grabs.

#4. The Good Brothers confronted The Briscoes

In the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, The Briscoes cut a promo in the build-up towards the main event. They were then confronted by The Good Brothers, who issued them a challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.

Later in the night, Scott D'Amore made the title match between the two teams at Slammiversary official.

#3. Deonna Purrazzo received an interesting offer from Tasha Steelz

Deonna Purrazzo and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz have had Mia Yim in their crosshairs ever since The HBIC made her return to IMPACT Wrestling. Yim is scheduled to face Savannah Evans in the upcoming edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

.@DeonnaPurrazzo and @RealTSteelz may be opponents at #Slammiversary but they have a mutual enemy in @MiaYim. #IMPACTonAXSTV @SavannahEvansNV https://t.co/cfBz4Hn72R

In a backstage segment, Purrazzo vented her frustrations at Yim and spoke about making history at Slammiversary before being interrupted by Steelz and Evans. Steelz offered Purrazzo to join them at ringside or on commentary for Evans' match against Yim in order to "solve" their mutual problem that is Mia Yim.

#2. Honor No More continued to cause chaos on IMPACT Wrestling

Honor No More wanted to exact revenge on The Good Brothers. However, D'Amore denied them, stating that the latter was already scheduled for a title match at Slammiversary. That did not sit well with Honor No More.

Honor No More are furious with what they call "20 years of lies and disrespect." #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEddieEdwards @KennyKingPb2 @PCOisNotHuman @TheHorrorKingVM @RealMikeBennett @MattTaven https://t.co/QnuLl7C9z9

Moments later, they charged down into the ring and attacked Frankie Kazarian and Chris Sabin, cutting their match short. Backstage, Heath and Rhino confronted them for their actions which led to an altercation. Security then had to intervene to separate them.

#1. Eric Young built momentum in the main event

The Briscoes successfully defended their IMPACT World Tag Team titles against Violent By Design last week. After the match, they were subjected to a beatdown from VBD before IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander made the save, leading to a six-man tag team match on this week's show.

A RUTHLESS Piledriver hands @TheEricYoung and Violent By Design victory. #IMPACTonAXSTV @bigjoedoering @CodyDeaner https://t.co/ZBXLcNd3Yy

The champions gained the upper hand in the match multiple times, but VBD made use of several distractions to bring foreign objects into play. Eric Young ultimately landed the decisive blow by hitting a spiked piledriver on Mark to pick up the win for his side.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

