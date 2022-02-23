×
5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling's No Surrender 2022: Two betrayals, No. 1 contender crowned

No Surrender had a lot of twists and turns.
K Sai Krishna
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 23, 2022 08:30 PM IST
Following a successful pay-per-view in Hard To Kill last month, IMPACT Wrestling continued the good work by delivering another solid event in No Surrender. The show featured IMPACT World Champion Moose defending his title against W. Morrissey.

Mickie James put her Knockouts World Championship on the line against Ultimate-X winner Tasha Steelz. Also, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defended their titles against Guerrillas of Destiny.

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel battled John Skyler, and Matt Cardona defended the Digital Media Championship against former champion Jordynne Grace. The main event saw Team IMPACT! and Team Honor No More battle in a high-stakes encounter.

So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from No Surrender.

#5 Jay White betrayed G.O.D.

The leaders of the Bullet Club and Violent By Design went toe-to-toe at No Surrender, where White dominated initially before Young turned the tables with a DDT. Both tried underhanded tactics to one-up each other, but White got the better of Young by hitting the Blade Runner for the win.

.@TheEricYoung is taking it to @JayWhiteNZ in this leader vs leader showdown! https://t.co/suwUXdjLDh

When Guerrillas of Destiny challenged The Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship later in the night, a wild brawl kickstarted the match with G.O.D. gaining the upper hand. The action picked up pace as Tama Tonga took out Anderson with a top rope splash.

.@JayWhiteNZ just turned on @TangaloaNJPW and @Tama_Tonga at No Surrender!!!@njpwglobal https://t.co/jbjQIUujCk

Chris Bey headed down the ramp, and amidst the chaos, Jay White hit the Blade Runner on Tonga. The champions seized the moment with a Magic Killer to retain the tag team titles.

#4 Number one contender crowned at No Surrender

John Skyler battled X-Division Champion Trey Miguel on the pre-show, where the latter picked up the win. Meanwhile, the opening bout of the main show featured a fatal four-way between Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Mike Bailey, and Jake Something to determine the top contender for the X-Division Championship.

.@DashingChrisBey is on fire in our opening contest! https://t.co/oqU0HvvkVO

All four men had a great showing in the match, with each getting their big moves in. Towards the end, Jake caught Austin mid-air and hit the Into the Void to earn himself a title shot.

