5 talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (November 11, 2021): Chaotic Main Event, no.1 Contender crowned, top match announced for next week

Just nine days away from Turning Point, this week's IMPACT Wrestling provided a lot of clarity on the matches that will be taking place at the pay-per-view. The episode continued top rivalries as we headed closer to the event.

Mercedes Martinez, who will be challenging Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship, was in action this week. We had a number one contender's match in the main event to determine Moose's first challenger. The Tag Team Champions also found their challengers for Turning Point.

Steve Maclin and the current X-Division Champion Trey Miguel came face-to-face. Minoru Suzuki was in singles action for the first time at IMPACT Wrestling and is scheduled to face a former IMPACT World Champion next week.

So without further ado, let's look at the five talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Number one contenders crowned on IMPACT Wrestling

The rivalry between FinJuice and the Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo) finally culminated this week. The teams battled each other for the right to challenge The Good Brothers for the World Tag Team Championships at Turning Point.

Last week, Gallows & Anderson competed against Finlay & Robinson, and just when the match was about to hit the next gear, the Bullet Club interfered and wrecked both the teams making it a no contest.

IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore booked the match between FinJuice and Bullet Club to determine the challengers for the tag team champions.

After some assistance from Hikuleo, the Bullet Club toppled FinJuice to secure the win. The Good Brothers attacked the challengers after the match, but the winners quickly threw them out of the ring.

