5 Talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (October 14, 2021): Championship match finalized, #1 Contender's match announced

The road to Bound For Glory heats up as we see another exciting edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Mickie James' long-awaited in-ring return has been announced for next week. The X-Division tournament reached the third round. We found out who the final participant is in the championship match at Bound For Glory.

The IInspiration sent a message to the Knockouts Tag Team champions ahead of their title clash. The number one contender's match for The Good Brothers' tag team titles was made official. IMPACT World Champion Christian and Josh Alexander came face-to-face in the Bound For Glory summit.

So, without further ado, let's go through five talking points from the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 X-Division Tournament: Round III on IMPACT Wrestling

The X-Division tournament kicked off following the Victory Road pay-per-view when former champion Josh Alexander chose to relinquish his title and go for option C. We have seen two top-quality triple threat matches in the last couple of weeks which saw Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin advance to the finals.

IMPACT Wrestling kicked off this week with an incredible bout between El Phantasmo, Rohit Raju, and Willie Mack. All three men got a good amount of offense with each hitting some big moves. In the closing moments of the match, Willie countered a superkick from Phantasmo into a stunner. Before he could capitalize, he was distracted by the other members of the Bullet Club, whom he took out using an aerial move.

Rohit tried to use the situation to his advantage, but was countered by a punch from Phantasmo. The latter delivered a superkick to Willie, who was attempting to get back into the ring. He hit the CRII on Rohit for the pinfall and advanced to Bound For Glory to face Maclin and Miguel.

