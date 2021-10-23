5 Talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (October 21, 2021): Controversial finish, Chaotic end, Mickie James in-ring return

Two days away from IMPACT Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, we had a fantastic go-home show to build towards the mega event. We saw a hard-fought battle between Bullet Club and FinJuice in the number one contender's match for the Tag Team championships.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen the feud between VBD and Heath heating up. We saw another confrontation between them, but did Rhino come to the aid of his former best friend? We also saw the competitors of the Digital Media Championship involved in a triple threat tag team bout ahead of the finals.

Mickie James made her long-awaited in-ring return to IMPACT Wrestling after 6 years against an opponent hand-picked by Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo. Following their heated war of words, Josh Alexander and the IMPACT World Champion Christian came face to face once again.

So without further ado, let's go through the 5 Talking points from the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling ahead of Bound For Glory. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 VBD confront Heath and Rhino on IMPACT Wrestling

It was previously announced that Heath will be facing Violent By Design at Bound For Glory with an opponent of his choosing. The question thus was whether Rhino would decide to join Heath in his crusade against VBD.

The War Machine hit the ring to address his future but before he could utter a word, he was interrupted by Heath, who went on to speak about his friendship with him and said his kids missed 'Uncle Rhino' which caused Rhino to smile gently. But before he could provide an answer, VBD interrupted him.

Eric Young and Heath went back and forth, leading the VBD to attack Heath as Rhino stood there reluctantly. For a moment, it looked like he would join Young but he left the ring, leaving Heath to take a vicious beating at the hands of VBD.

