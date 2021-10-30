5 talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (October 28, 2021): Shots fired at WWE & AEW, multiple brawls, Minoru Suzuki debuts

We had an enthralling edition of IMPACT Wrestling this week as we witnessed the fallout from Bound For Glory 2021. Some old feuds continued, and some new rivalries developed.

X-Division champion Trey Miguel defended his title against Rocky Romero. Mickie James addressed the IMPACT Zone following her title win over Deonna Purrazzo. Rhino and Heath added a new chapter in their rivalry with Violent By Design (VBD).

We also saw multiple brawls throughout the show, setting up a massive match for next week. IMPACT World Champion Moose reflected on his title win at the pay-per-view and found his first challenger.

#5 Heath and Rhino went to war against VBD on IMPACT Wrestling

The story between Heath, Rhino, and VBD has been building up for a long time now. Ever since his return from injury, Heath has been looking for an answer from Rhino to join him in his battle against VBD, but he didn't get one for weeks.

In last Saturday's Bound For Glory, Heath faced Joe Doering and Cody Deaner and was in a precarious position in the match. But Rhino made the save, and the duo walked away with a win.

This week on IMPACT Wrestling, Heath faced Doering in a one-on-one match that ended abruptly in chaos as the two teams brawled.

Rhino and Heath had gained the upper hand, but Eric Young returned from his injury and attacked Rhino. The numbers game quickly caught up to the duo as VBD laid them out cold with a three-on-two assault.

