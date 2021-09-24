5 Talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (September 23, 2021) – The Fallen Angel returns, Bullet Club dominates, Tournament announced

IMPACT Wrestling returned with yet another solid episode as we see the fallout from Victory Road pay-per-view. We saw the long-awaited return of The Fallen Angel, Christopher Daniels to the IMPACT Zone. The former X-Division Champion Josh Alexander had some words after deciding to go with Option C to challenge Christian for the World title.

We also found out about the fate of the X-Division Championship. The rivalry between Bullet Club and FinJuice heated up as David Finlay was up against Hikuleo in singles action. Mickie James called out Deonna Purrazzo as the build-up towards Bound For Glory continues. Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan set out on a mission to hurt W. Morrissey and Moose.

Without further ado, let's discuss the five talking points from this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Bullet Club take advantage of the numbers game on IMPACT Wrestling

The rivalry between FinJuice and Bullet Club has been building up for weeks. Just days after losing to the team of Chris Bey and Hikuleo, David Finlay and Juice Robinson fell victims once again to the numbers advantage of the Bullet Club.

Finlay and Hikuleo competed in singles action. The latter dominated most of the match with his terrific display of power, tossing the former aside with ease. Bey's interference ensured Hikuleo remained in control before Finlay connected with a neck breaker and followed it up with a crossbody.

The closing moments saw another attempt at interference by Bey only to be stopped by Juice leading into a pinning predicament which ensured Finlay's win.

After the match, Hikuleo blindsided Finlay, leading to a brawl between the two sides which saw FinJuice on top. As they set Bey up for the Doomsday Device, El Phantasmo made his shocking return and the numbers game caught up with FinJuice as the Bullet Club stood tall yet again on IMPACT Wrestling.

