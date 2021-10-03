5 talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (September 30, 2021) – Brutal Main Event, Ex-WWE star returns, #1 Contenders crowned

This week on IMPACT Wrestling, we saw The Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels make his long-awaited in-ring return to the IMPACT zone as he battled Madman Fulton. We also saw the first of the three triple threat matches in the X-Division Championship tournament between Laredo Kid, Trey Miguel, and Alex Zayne.

The number one contender for the Knockout's Tag Team Championship was also determined as The Influence battled Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering. Rhino was summoned by Violent By Design, who demanded an answer from him.

The show's main event featured a massive street fight between W.Morrissey and Eddie Edwards as their rivalry reached another level. Let's discuss a few of the talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 X-Division Championship Tournament on IMPACT Wrestling

After it was made official that Josh Alexander would be exercising option C and will challenge for the IMPACT World Championship, it was announced that three triple threat matches will take place, the winners of whom will face each other at Bound for Glory in the finale.

The first match featured Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid and Alex Zayne in action. The bout opened the show with each man getting in a good amount of offense and getting their spot to shine.

In the closing moments of the match, Trey Miguel hit a flying double knee on Laredo Kid to secure the pinfall and advanced to Bound For Glory.

Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Black Taurus, Steve Maclin and Petey Williams will be in action in the second triple threat match of the X-Division Championship Tournament.

At Victory Road, Maclin defeated Williams and TJP in a triple threat match. It will be interesting to see if the latter can get his revenge or if the former continues his domination and advances to the final.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far