IMPACT Wrestling - Best Knockouts TV matches so far

We're halfway through the year, and IMPACT Wrestling has delivered some fantastic televised bouts in 2021. One of the major highlights of the promotion has been their Knockouts division. Considered by some, myself included, to be the best women's division in wrestling, there are some fantastic match-ups to choose from so far.

With the likes of Kiera Hogan, Jordynne Grace, Havok, Rosemary, Rachael Ellering, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood and, of course, IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, the company isn't short on any quality wrestling.

If you haven't kept up with IMPACT Wrestling this year, we're here to tell you what you've missed in regards to the Knockouts division. We'll kick off this top five list with an old rivalry between The Demon Assassin and the Kaiju Queen.

#5 Rosemary vs Havok - IMPACT Wrestling May 13th, 2021

Watching IMPACT Wrestling now, it seems that Jessika Havok and Rosemary are on their way to a shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. However, these two have a pretty rough history together. They've been bitter rivals for the better part of two years, and have waged war against each other several times over, including a Full Metal Mayhem match back in 2020.

Recently, they'd both been vying for a shot at IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, leading to them butting heads a few more times to see who would face The Virtuosa. Their best matchup of the year so far was in May.

It started off with a handshake before they laid into each other with a series of stiff strikes. Both competitors rocked each other with a pair of big boots, and it seemed that they were an even match for one another. Havok took the reigns, though, after a nasty STO backbreaker. Havok followed with another hellacious boot in the corner that nearly took Rosemary's head off.

IMPACT Wrestling's Kaiju Queen battered Rosemary's face into the mat with rear-mounted elbows to the back of the head. It looked like they were going to call it right there, but Rosemary managed to fight back.

A great show of power in her own right, Rosemary launched Havok overhead with an exploder suplex and followed with a spear. At that point, though, Havok had enough, spiking Rosemary with a Tombstone Piledriver for the win.

The next month, Rosemary got a victory over Havok in another fun match up. When these two get together, it's a car crash of violence, and it's always a good time.

Now it seems that the two enemies will work together to take on the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions. If that's the case, we can expect a fantastic and brutal match at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary next month.

