IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory preview: Two former WWE Superstars make their debut, Christian Cage set to lose world title?

We're less than 24 hours away from the 17th edition of IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The show will emanate from Sam's Town Live in Sunrise Manor, Nevada.

It is that time of year when the company will provide a collective display of action-packed bouts and jaw-dropping surprises. The hype surrounding the possible debuts of Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy is unreal.

A total of eight matches have already been lined up, out of which four will be title defenses and two more titles will crown new winners. The outcome of these encounters could change the landscape of both men's and women's divisions moving forward.

Given the Nashville-based promotion's ties with AEW and NJPW, it will be interesting to see who will break the hinges of the forbidden door to show up tonight. With the event already sold out, the company will be aiming to pull off a star-studded show.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into what the company has in store for us.

#8 Six-way match for the inaugural Digital Media Championship on IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING BREAKING: @TenilleDashwood will not be at #BoundForGlory and has requested that @MadisonRayne replace her in the Digital Media Championship Tournament final, which IMPACT management has granted. BREAKING: @TenilleDashwood will not be at #BoundForGlory and has requested that @MadisonRayne replace her in the Digital Media Championship Tournament final, which IMPACT management has granted. https://t.co/mAtQFHv2dJ

The inaugural Digital Media Champion will be crowned during the pre-show of Bound For Glory tonight. The bout will feature six competitors in John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, Jordynne Grace, Madison Rayne, and Tenille Dashwood.

Given that it will be an intergender match, chaos is likely to happen. At this point, it is hard to predict a favorite to walk out with the new championship. The unpredictability factor will keep fans in bated breath during this match.

#7 Heath and A Mystery Partner vs. Violent By Design on IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory

A tag team match pitting Violent By Design against Heath Slater and a mystery partner will go down tonight. The former 3MB member made a surprising return on the September 30th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. He saved Rhino from taking a potential beatdown from the VBD.

The entire storyline revolved around Slater trying to convince his former partner that he had been brain-washed by Eric Young and the group. Much to everyone's surprise, Rhino is yet to align with any of them at the moment. But fans can expect Rhino to join forces with Slater to face the VBD, who kicked him out of their group.

#6 20 Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet match

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING @SuperChrisSabin will have it all to do entering #1 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #BoundForGlory THIS SATURDAY! .@SuperChrisSabin will have it all to do entering #1 in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at #BoundForGlory THIS SATURDAY! https://t.co/QLfmY3Fy9S

IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory will also feature a 20-man Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. The winner will receive a trophy, which they can cash in for a championship match of their choosing.

IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Sabin will enter at #1 and W. Morrisey at #20, with other participants like Rich Swann, Brian Myers, Moose also part of the match. The remaining competitors will be revealed at the show itself.

#5 Decay (Havok and Rosemary) (c) vs. The IInspiration ( IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag team titles)

Rosemary and Havok will put their IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag team titles against the debuting IInspiration ( Jessica Mckay & Cassie Lee). At Knockouts Knockdown, the company announced the arrival of Lee and McKay, who were best known for their time in WWE as IIconics.

With Decay on a roll since becoming the champions, it remains to be seen if the IInspiration will end their title reign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arjun