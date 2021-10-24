IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory: Best and Worst – Amazing Knockouts match, controversial world title change

IMPACT Wrestling's biggest show, Bound For Glory, is in the history books. Multiple new champions were crowned, some surprising ones, others not as much. The main event ended with a segment that is sure to divide opinion.

IMPACT Wrestling introduced a new title and crowned a new champion while two great friends reunited to pick up a big win. The Call Your Shot Intergender Gauntlet match was a bit of a let-down.

The company usually pulls out big surprises for its biggest pay-per-views. The likes of Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, were rumored to debut, but it didn't happen. This show underwhelmed on the surprises front.

Let's look at the best and worst from IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory.

#2. Best/Worst: Did IMPACT Wrestling jump the gun with The IInspiration at Bound For Glory?

The IInspiration made a long-awaited return to the squared circle following their release from WWE. The former IIconics made their IMPACT Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory and immediately dethroned the team of Rosemary and Havok.

The Australian duo lifted the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship on their first night. Did IMPACT Wrestling jump the gun with the IInspiration?

There is no doubt that Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee are the most prominent tag team in the Knockouts division. But winning the titles on their debut undermines the division.

IMPACT Wrestling wanted to capitalize on the buzz that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions' debut created and strapped the belts on them. This decision will divide opinion, with many in favor and others skeptical about this booking.

#1. Best/Worst: AEW-IMPACT Wrestling partnership over?

When the Good Brothers made their first AEW appearance, expectations were quite high as to what AEW and IMPACT Wrestling could accomplish with the forbidden door smashed.

However, it didn't quite pan out that way. We saw Kenny Omega appear on several IMPACT Wrestling shows before Christian Cage did the same. The Young Bucks appeared sporadically to cause distractions, but that was it.

There were no women who wrestled across both promotions and, in the end, the partnership fell flat. With reports coming out that Bound For Glory marked the end of this partnership, is that best for both companies?

