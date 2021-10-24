Reports - AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship coming to an end after Bound For Glory 2021

According to a report from Ringside News, the partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly set to be over following tonight's Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

In a report on Twitter, it has been claimed that the deal is ending following the stacked IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view, which is set to take place in a few hours. While no specific reason has been reported as to why the deal is ending, it will surely be interesting to note how this will come into play moving forward.

Over the course of the past few months, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship has seen several exciting crossovers between the two promotions. AEW opened The Forbidden Door and Tony Khan himself has made several appearances for the promotion.

Most notably, the reigning AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, at one point was the IMPACT World Champion. And, as things stand, Christian Cage, who is signed with AEW, is in possession of the IMPACT World Championship.

Several other Superstars, including The Good Brothers, have appeared for both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

As of this writing, nothing has been confirmed regarding the end of the working relationship between AEW and IMPACT and things will be a lot clearer after the conclusion of the pay-per-view.

IMPACT Wrestling has lined up an incredible card for Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory 2021 will be headlined by AEW star Christian Cage, who is set to defend the IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander.

The co-main event on the card will feature Deonna Purrazzo defending the IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Mickie James. The vacant X-Division Championship will be on the line in a three-way showdown between El Phantasmo, Trey Miguel, and Steve Maclin.

The Good Brothers will also defend the IMPACT Tag Team Championship against FinJuice and Bullet Club's Hikuleo and Chris Bey in another three-way showdown.

