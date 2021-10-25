IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 - Star ratings for every match

IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 had a lineup full of intriguing matches coming in. The company has had one of its best years yet with more exposure on AEW as well as partnerships with NJPW. This pay-per-view gave the promotion another opportunity to garner interest from the wrestling world.

The Bound For Glory 2021 card featured a little bit of everything. There were five titles on the line including the IMPACT World Championship in the main event with AEW's Christian Cage defending the gold against former X-Division Champion Josh Alexander. The lineup also saw a tag team grudge match and the return of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

With the pay-per-view in the books and so much going down, it is an ideal time to look at the quality of every match. In this article, let's give a star rating for every match at Bound For Glory 2021.

John Skyler vs. Chelsea Green vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Madison Rayne in a 6 Way Match for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship (IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2021 Pre-Show)

IMPACT Wrestling determined their first Digital Media Champion on the Bound For Glory 2021 pre-show. It was the company's first official intergender title with six competitors battling for the gold. Three women and three men faced one another in a short, quick bout. Tenille Dashwood was originally supposed to be in this contest, but she was replaced by her Influence tag team partner Madison Rayne.

All six participants paired off with one another to start things off before it came to Jordynne Grace and Fallah Bahh. Grace hit a series of big moves. Chelsea Green pulled off a dropkick on John Skyler and Madison Rayne took down Crazzy Steve with a DDT.

It boiled down to Grace and Skyler in the end. Jordynne dropped John Skyler with the Grace Driver to become the inaugural Digital Media Champion. The match flew by and made use of the short duration, but not everything came off smooth here to kick things off on the Bound For Glory 2021 pre-show. Despite that, Jordynne Grace is a good choice to be the first champion.

Star rating: **

