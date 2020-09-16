IMPACT Wrestling confirms Bound For Glory main event

IMPACT Wrestling have today confirmed the main event for this year's Bound For Glory - which takes place on October 24 - as Eric Young will defend the IMPACT World Championship against Rich Swann.

We recently had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Young following his IMPACT World Championship win. You can watch our interview with Eric Young below or read it in full here.

IMPACT Wrestling - Bound For Glory

A press release from IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the main event, which was set on last night's episode of IMPACT on AXS TV. Scott D'Amore - one of IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice Presidents - commented:

“Fans should get ready for one of the most exciting matches in Bound For Glory history. Whatever people think about Young’s tactics since he’s returned to IMPACT, no one can deny he’s one of the best in-ring performers in all of professional wrestling."

This world doesn't belong to them, it belongs to us.



Our biggest PPV of the year - Bound For Glory - is coming Saturday October 24th LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020 @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/MnsSSOFGiP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020

D'Amore continued, emphasizing the importance of this match for Rich Swann, and saying we may see "the performance of Swann's life" at the showcase event of IMPACT's year.

But, Eric is facing a very determined Rich Swann. This is the biggest opportunity of Rich’s career - a world title shot at IMPACT’s showcase event of the year. And, obviously, it’s a very personal match for Rich. When he asked – no, when he demanded this fight - I saw a look in Rich Swann’s eyes that let me know he’s going to deliver the performance of his life at Bound For Glory.”

Advertisement

.@IMPACTWRESTLING have confirmed the main event of Bound For Glory on October 24th - as Eric Young defends the IMPACT World Championship against Rich Swann! pic.twitter.com/uiZ9TdhOKu — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 16, 2020

The statement also sees Rich Swann saying he should thank Eric Young for reigniting a fire in him before promising to take the title.

“I really should thank this maniac for reigniting a fire in me that was beginning to fade during those months of endless rehabilitation sessions. I can’t describe the emotions I have going into Bound For Glory. I’m going to remind everyone, especially Eric Young, just how high I can fly. I will take the World Championship from Eric Young, mark my words.”

"I've never doubted myself, I've never doubted my ability. It's just cool to be able to put those words into actions where I'm allowed to thrive."



I caught up with @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @TheEricYoung moments after his win!



📝: @SKProWrestling https://t.co/D5KF1cGg6o — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Eric Young, who recently won the IMPACT World Championship from Eddie Edwards, is said to have laughed at that suggestion, commenting:

“Everything that has happened since I returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary has unfolded according to my design … and Bound For Glory will be no exception. I’ve hurt Rich Swann physically, I’ve crushed him psychology and, at Bound For Glory, I will end him.”

The press release concludes that "every IMPACT Championship will be defended as part of what promises to be an instant classic Bound For Glory event."

Instant IMPACT: An overnight success almost three years in the making https://t.co/XzaSn3p5bG via @WrestlingGary — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 24, 2020

Bound For Glory will be available on Pay-Per-View in North America at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 24 on – InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel, and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).