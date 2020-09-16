IMPACT Wrestling confirms Bound For Glory main event

IMPACT Wrestling have today confirmed the main event for this year's Bound For Glory - which takes place on October 24 - as Eric Young will defend the IMPACT World Championship against Rich Swann.
We recently had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Young following his IMPACT World Championship win. You can watch our interview with Eric Young below or read it in full here.
IMPACT Wrestling - Bound For Glory
A press release from IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the main event, which was set on last night's episode of IMPACT on AXS TV. Scott D'Amore - one of IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice Presidents - commented:
“Fans should get ready for one of the most exciting matches in Bound For Glory history. Whatever people think about Young’s tactics since he’s returned to IMPACT, no one can deny he’s one of the best in-ring performers in all of professional wrestling."
D'Amore continued, emphasizing the importance of this match for Rich Swann, and saying we may see "the performance of Swann's life" at the showcase event of IMPACT's year.
But, Eric is facing a very determined Rich Swann. This is the biggest opportunity of Rich’s career - a world title shot at IMPACT’s showcase event of the year. And, obviously, it’s a very personal match for Rich. When he asked – no, when he demanded this fight - I saw a look in Rich Swann’s eyes that let me know he’s going to deliver the performance of his life at Bound For Glory.”
The statement also sees Rich Swann saying he should thank Eric Young for reigniting a fire in him before promising to take the title.
“I really should thank this maniac for reigniting a fire in me that was beginning to fade during those months of endless rehabilitation sessions. I can’t describe the emotions I have going into Bound For Glory. I’m going to remind everyone, especially Eric Young, just how high I can fly. I will take the World Championship from Eric Young, mark my words.”
Meanwhile, Eric Young, who recently won the IMPACT World Championship from Eddie Edwards, is said to have laughed at that suggestion, commenting:
“Everything that has happened since I returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary has unfolded according to my design … and Bound For Glory will be no exception. I’ve hurt Rich Swann physically, I’ve crushed him psychology and, at Bound For Glory, I will end him.”
The press release concludes that "every IMPACT Championship will be defended as part of what promises to be an instant classic Bound For Glory event."
Bound For Glory will be available on Pay-Per-View in North America at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 24 on – InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel, and around the world digitally via FITE TV (order now).Published 16 Sep 2020, 20:43 IST