5 Talking Points from IMPACT Wrestling Emergence: New champions crowned, Undefeated star confronts top champion, Blockbuster main event

IMPACT Wrestling Emergence emanated from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on August 12th, 2022. The show featured a stacked card with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander defending his title against Alex Shelley in a highly anticipated main event.

Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defended her title against Mia Yim. After wreaking havoc on IMPACT Wrestling for months, Honor No More was tasked with defending their group from disbanding as they battled The Bullet Club.

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship was also up for grabs as the champions Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie battled VXT. So without further ado, let's check out the five talking points from IMPACT Wrestling Emergence.

#5 Undefeated streak ended, New Champions crowned on IMPACT Wrestling Emergence

IMPACT Digital Media champion Brian Myers defended his title against Bhupinder Gujjar, who hadn't been pinned or submitted since returning to IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year.

Myers used plenty of underhanded tactics throughout the match. Towards the end, he sent Gujjar into an exposed turnbuckle and rolled him up for the win.

#EMERGENCE Check out what @ImChelseaGreen and @DeonnaPurrazzo had to say after becoming Knockouts Tag Team Champions earlier tonight on the #CountdownToEMERGENCE

The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship was up for grabs as Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo battled champions Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. VXT capitalized after Rosemary accidentally took Valkyrie out with the mist. They hit the Double Suplex on Rosemary to become the new champions.

#4 Brutal rivalry continued on IMPACT Wrestling Emergence

Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin were set to battle each other but the match couldn't get underway after Maclin launched a vicious assault on Callihan during his entrance. It led to a brawl between the two that spilled to the back.

Later that night, in a backstage interview, Moose denied any partnership with Maclin when he was attacked by Callihan from behind.

Maclin entered the fray and launched a 2-on-1 assault on Callihan, alongside Moose. Scott D'Amore broke it up and announced a No Disqualification match between Callihan and Maclin later on, with Moose banned from the ringside.

Callihan and Maclin brought hell to one another before the former tied the latter's hands behind his back.

Callihan brought Maclin to his knees and slapped him continuously following which the latter spat at him. Callihan ended the match after hitting the Cactus Driver 97.

#3 Honor No More emerged victorious on IMPACT Wrestling Emergence

It was time for the ultimate test of Honor No More as they battled The Bullet Club in a 10-man No Disqualification match under the stipulation that they would have to disband if they lost the match but would earn a shot at the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship if they won.

#EMERGENCE Honor No More LIVES ON! @MattTaven and @RealMikeBennett have a date with The Good Brothers for the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Titles!

Both teams went to war in a brutal encounter where in the closing moments of the bout, Eddie Edwards rocked Doc Gallows with a kendo stick and Taven followed it up with the Climax on a trash can to secure the win and a future Tag Team title match.

#2 Jordynne Grace gets confronted by Masha Slamovich on IMPACT Wrestling Emergence

@MiaYim @JordynneGrace



#EMERGENCE Double Inverted Chinlocks! These two Knockouts are putting it all on the line for the Knockouts Championship!

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defended her title against Mia Yim. Grace controlled the match in the early stages before Yim fought back with a dropkick into the corner.

Every time Yim took control of the match, Grace turned the tide with her power. Ultimately, Grace hit the Grace Driver to retain her title after a back-and-forth encounter.

#EMERGENCE After an INTENSE battle between @JordynneGrace and @MiaYim @mashaslamovich made her presence felt by laying out the challenge with a death warrant for Grace!!

Yim and Grace showcased their respect for each other after the match before they were interrupted by the undefeated Masha Slamovich.

Slamovich got in the face of the champion and handed her an envelope containing a photo of her marked with a X symbol, signifying that she's her next target.

#1 Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey retained their titles on IMPACT Wrestling Emergence

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey was tasked to defend his title against Jack Evans. The two showcased their incredible agility throughout the match and put on an engaging bout where the champion retained his title after he hit The Ultima Weapon.

The main event of the night saw Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley compete for the IMPACT World Championship. It was Shelley's first shot at the world title.

Both stars shook each other's hands before they battled in a riveting encounter. Shelley primarily focused his attack on Alexander's left arm, which hindered the champion from delivering the C4 Spike.

They traded multiple submissions and near falls, with Shelley hitting the Shell Shock twice only for Alexander to stay alive in the match.

The Walking Weapon fought through the pain and ultimately delivered the C4 Spike for the win and retained his title to close the show.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi