It's the second night of IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, and that means more championship bouts. Of course, Eddie Edwards would defend the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship in his weekly challenge.

However, the most important part of the night, of course, was the first ever IMPACT Wrestling Iron Woman Match in the Knockouts Division. Deonna Purrazzo put her title up against Jordynne Grace in an incredible thirty-minute main event.

Not only that, but we returned to Wrestle House tonight, where John E. Bravo was forced to either put up or shut up regarding his feelings for Rosemary. All that and much more. Tonight, we kicked things off with the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

Who was his challenger? None other than the legendary Rob Van Dam.

IMPACT Wrestling World Championship: Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes vs Eddie Edwards (c)

Eddie Edwards tossed Rob Van Dam to the floor with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, but was caught going for a baseball slide. Rob Van Dam sent him into the steel as Katie Forbes twerked in admiration for her boyfriend.

RVD hit the spinning leg drop to the guard rail on Edwards. Back inside the ring, the two men came to blows, leading to RVD trapping Edwards in the ropes. As he distracted the ref, Forbes rocked Edwards with a running hip attack. Van Dam followed up with a split-legged moonsault and a running wheel kick in the corner.

Edwards turned things around with a counter into the Blue Thunder Bomb, but couldn't secure the pin. Van Dam caught Edwards with a body scissors pin, but was rocked with a rolling elbow into a tiger driver. RVD kicked out at two.

RVD was able to crotch Edwards on the top rope and land a diving side kick, setting up for Rolling Thunder. Edwards rolled out of harms way, avoiding the Five-Star Frog Splash and laying out the legend with the Boston Knee Party, retaining the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Results: Eddie Edwards retained the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Rob Van Dam via pinfall.

Grade: B

After the match, Eric Young attacked Eddie Edwards. The World Class Maniac revealed that he'd be challenging for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship next week.