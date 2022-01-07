IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill 2022 Preview and Predictions

IMPACT Wrestling presents its first major event of 2022 with its third annual "Hard to Kill" show. Despite years of poor creative decisions and lackluster management of top-tier talent, the company has managed to survive. The majority of fans will tell you that when the company sticks to pure wrestling, it's an exceptional show.

When looking at the "Hard to Kill" card, the match outcomes appear to be fairly straightforward. It doesn't look like IMPACT is looking to spring any major surprises (unless there is a free-agent signing that has flown under the radar). The company appears to be following a straight path while building its current roster. Below are previews of each match along with possible outcomes.

1. Moose Retains the IMPACT World Championship over Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey

IMPACT has told a good story with all three competitors. The creative team has taken time to establish Moose as a credible champion. A match against Matt Cardona wouldn't be overly exciting in normal conditions. However, IMPACT has done well to show him as a talented star who doesn't have the credentials he deserves. W. Morrissey has done a great job overcoming his past demons and finding a place with a major wrestling company. He plays the heel role well and it has been interesting to watch his alliance with Moose unfold over the last several months. Normally, it's best when championship matches are one-on-one, but in this case, the rationale for the triple threat has been built nicely.

