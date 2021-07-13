Create
IMPACT Wrestling News Roundup: 3-time World Champion teases return, Moose opens up on WWE offer, Tommy Dreamer announces huge title match for Slammiversary (13th July 2021)

IMPACT Wrestling
Uday Maggon
Hello and welcome to the first-ever edition of the weekly news roundup from the IMPACT Wrestling universe. We are looking to bring you the five biggest news stories of the past week.

A former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion teased his return to the company where he became a household name. Tommy Dreamer has announced a huge four-way tag match for IMPACT Wrestling's biggest event, Slammiversary.

A major star reportedly turned down WWE's interest to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling until 2023. Big Damo, aka Killian Dain, spoke about working with former SAnitY member Eric Young in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Lastly, a NJPW legend departed IMPACT Wrestling to return to his home country after a brief run with the company.

#5 Three-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Austin Aries hints at return

Austin Aries has won numerous titles at IMPACT
One of the biggest names to come out of IMPACT Wrestling, three-time World Champion Austin Aries has hinted at heading back to the promotion.

A fan posted a throwback picture of Aries on Twitter, looking back at his fifth X-Division title win back in 2014.

Aries responded to the tweet, stating he always liked the number six.

You know I’ve always liked the number 6.....@IMPACTWRESTLING

It is worth noting that Austin Aries left IMPACT Wrestling in a somewhat acrimonious manner. He dropped the belt to Johnny IMPACT at Bound For Glory 2018 and no-sold the finish.

Their feud seemed to be more than just a storyline feud as they traded personal shots that were uncalled for. The pair even got involved in a brawl the night before their match during the Abyss's Hall of Fame induction.

With Slammiversary just a few days away, IMPACT Wrestling reintroducing Aries won't be out of the question. Of course, there was controversy involved in how he exited the company, but professional wrestling has a history of burying hatchets between wrestlers and promotions. Whether this turns out to be the same remains to be seen.

