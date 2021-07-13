IMPACT Wrestling News Roundup: 3-time World Champion teases return, Moose opens up on WWE offer, Tommy Dreamer announces huge title match for Slammiversary (13th July 2021)

Hello and welcome to the first-ever edition of the weekly news roundup from the IMPACT Wrestling universe. We are looking to bring you the five biggest news stories of the past week.

A former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion teased his return to the company where he became a household name. Tommy Dreamer has announced a huge four-way tag match for IMPACT Wrestling's biggest event, Slammiversary.

A major star reportedly turned down WWE's interest to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling until 2023. Big Damo, aka Killian Dain, spoke about working with former SAnitY member Eric Young in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Lastly, a NJPW legend departed IMPACT Wrestling to return to his home country after a brief run with the company.

#5 Three-time IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Austin Aries hints at return

Austin Aries has won numerous titles at IMPACT

One of the biggest names to come out of IMPACT Wrestling, three-time World Champion Austin Aries has hinted at heading back to the promotion.

A fan posted a throwback picture of Aries on Twitter, looking back at his fifth X-Division title win back in 2014.

Aries responded to the tweet, stating he always liked the number six.

You know I’ve always liked the number 6.....@IMPACTWRESTLING

It is worth noting that Austin Aries left IMPACT Wrestling in a somewhat acrimonious manner. He dropped the belt to Johnny IMPACT at Bound For Glory 2018 and no-sold the finish.

Their feud seemed to be more than just a storyline feud as they traded personal shots that were uncalled for. The pair even got involved in a brawl the night before their match during the Abyss's Hall of Fame induction.

Abyss Inducted Into Impact Hall Of Fame, Tension Builds Between Austin Aries And Johnny Impact https://t.co/JTQjg7A5pv — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 14, 2018

With Slammiversary just a few days away, IMPACT Wrestling reintroducing Aries won't be out of the question. Of course, there was controversy involved in how he exited the company, but professional wrestling has a history of burying hatchets between wrestlers and promotions. Whether this turns out to be the same remains to be seen.

