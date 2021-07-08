Former WWE star Killian Dain talks about joining Sanity stablemate in IMPACT Wrestling [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Killian Dain, also known as Big Damo, recently discussed whether he would join his Sanity stablemate Eric Young in IMPACT Wrestling.

Big Damo was among the several wrestlers cut by WWE on June 25th, 2021, as part of the promotion's budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. He was an integral part of one of NXT's most successful stables, Sanity, during his time with WWE. The faction dominated the Black and Gold brand for a good two years from 2016-2018.

What a treat it was to speak to @DamoMackle for @SKWrestling_. We spoke about #UFC264, SAnitY, Nikki Ash and so much more. Catch the big man on UnSKripted with @chrisprolific in just a few hours. Yes, he will answer YOUR questions. pic.twitter.com/48ZSNoxeD9 — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 6, 2021

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Big Damo spoke about joining forces with Eric Young in IMPACT Wrestling. The former WWE star had nothing but kind words for Young, stating that he's one of the most versatile wrestlers in the business.

Damo recalled working a match with Young in IMPACT Wrestling in 2015, where despite getting limited time, they stole the show. He added that the two formed a bond almost instantly, and as fate would have it, they were together in WWE as part of Sanity in a year's time.

"I mean Eric Young, I don't think I have enough time to tell how much I love Eric Young as a person, as a wrestler, as a performer. When I watched him I used to think he was incredible. He's so varied he can do any role you put him in. Then I got to wrestle him in IMPACT Wrestling in 2015 or 2016, and we packed as much as we could in such a short time. I just jammed with the guy right there and then. And then, a year later, I was in Sanity with him," said Killian Dain

Check out the entire interview in the video below:

Big Damo on potentially wrestling or teaming up with Eric Young in IMPACT Wrestling

Damo sounded optimistic about wrestling or teaming up with Young in IMPACT Wrestling, saying that if an opportunity like this comes up, he'll jump onto it.

He further praised Eric Young's worth ethic, stating that despite suffering a torn ACL recently, the IMPACT Wrestling star wrestled on consecutive days and had memorable matches. Big Damo also mentioned Rich Swann as a wrestler he would love to compete against inside the squared circle.

"To be honest with you, I genuinely adore Eric Young. If there's an opportunity for us to wrestle each other or team in, I would jump on that. Eric is one of those lads who has such a beautiful mind for this business. He loves everything that he does, and he was flying, literally just before he got injured. He keeps having these incredible matches. I think it was two nights in a row or something like James Storm and Eddie Edwards. I think he already had the ACL damage, and it's crazy to think how good those matches were. As soon as he showed up on IMPACT Wrestling, the first thing I did was buy the show because I needed to watch him, and he did stuff with Rich Swann. It was really cool. Swann is another wrestler I would love to wrestle. He's an incredible talent. So watching the two wrestle, you know it was going to be magic, and it was," said Killian Dain

Today in #WWENXT History:



January 18, 2017 — After looming around Full Sail for weeks, Killian Dain accepts Eric Young’s membership offer and joins SAnitY.



Dain would become the faction’s imposing force, filling the hole left by Sawyer Fulton. pic.twitter.com/qn42ppYAMM — Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) January 18, 2021

Given Big Damo's non-compete clause ends sometime in September, it remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar chooses IMPACT Wrestling as his next destination or instead heads over to AEW.

