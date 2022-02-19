IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender 2022 Preview and Predictions

No Surrender, an event presented by IMPACT Wrestling and available on the IMPACT Plus streaming service, takes place on Saturday, February 19.

With all of the wrestling content available to fans today, IMPACT has done a fantastic job in the past year of establishing a solid product with good in-ring work and decent storylines. While No Surrender is only a buffer as the company builds to the Rebellion pay-per-view in April, it looks like an above average card on paper.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



No Surrender:

Night 2:

The stars of IMPACT will show No Surrender LIVE this Sat Feb 19th from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA

While some of the outcomes are predictable, there is also the possibility of a few surprises in the form of title changes. The following is a rundown of the card and predictions of what fans may expect to happen at No Surrender.

1. Moose vs. W. Morrissey at No Surrender

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



Sat, Feb 19th,



Who leaves as Champion when these two clash in New Orleans?



The main event of No Surrender was made official by Scott D'Amore. Sat, Feb 19th, W. Morrissey will get a 1-on-1 IMPACT World Title opportunity against Moose. Who leaves as Champion when these two clash in New Orleans?

This match will feature one of the most underrated talents in wrestling today going up against one of the most improved. As each wrestling company does its best to promote its champion as the best in the industry, IMPACT has quietly built Moose into a credible, main event-level champion.

On the other hand, W. Morrissey represents the classic redemption story. After being released from WWE, he took time to take control of his demons and is now in the best shape of his career. He has settled into IMPACT nicely and is positioned to be a top act for years to come if he continues on this path.

One drawback to this match is that both are booked as heels. Most fans will end up cheering for Morrissey, but he hasn't been clearly defined as a babyface. Additionally, as IMPACT is likely building to a match between Moose and Josh Alexander for the title at Rebellion in April, the outcome is fairly predictable.

Prediction: Moose will retain the IMPACT World Championship over W. Morrissey

