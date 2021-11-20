5 Talking points from this week's IMPACT Wrestling (November 18, 2021): Stipulation for World title match revealed, Matches finalized for Turning Point

Just days away from the Turning Point pay-per-view, we had a solid go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling with a stellar main event. It was a dream match-up between NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki and former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Josh Alexander.

Speaking of world champions, Moose will be defending his title against former friend and arch-rival, Eddie Edwards at Turning Point. The stipulation for the match was revealed this week.

Mickie James had a few words for her rival Mercedes Martinez following the latter's heinous attack last week on IMPACT Wrestling. We had clarity on the X-Division Title picture as Steve Maclin squared off against Laredo Kid. Knockouts Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay wrestled in their first non-pay-per-view match.

So without further ado, let's go through the five talking points from the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling ahead of Turning Point. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comment section below.

#5 X-Division title match finalized on IMPACT Wrestling

Steve Maclin has been in constant pursuit of the X-Division Title for the last month and a half. He made his way to the finals of the Title tournament at Bound For Glory but came up short. He also lost the No.1 Contender's match a couple of weeks ago.

However, through all of this, he was never pinned or submitted. Maclin was awarded yet another chance as he was put into a bout with the current No.1 Contender, Laredo Kid.

A win in the match would see Maclin get added to the title match at Turning Point. The duo had a fantastic match together, with Maclin picking up the win courtesy of Mayhem For All.

Following the match, the current X-Division Champion Trey Miguel stated that he would make it a point to pin or submit Maclin at Turning Point to finally put an end to his ranting of not getting beaten.

Edited by Alan John