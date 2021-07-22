IMPACT Wrestling Preview (July 22, 2021): Bullet Club leader Jay White arrives, Deonna Purrazzo to retaliate against the former WWE superstar?

Welcome to this week's preview of the IMPACT Wrestling episode. The company provided an exhilarating experience for the returning fans at the 17th edition of the Slammiversary pay-per-view. There's no doubt that the show exceeded everyone's expectations, considering surprise appearances and stunning outcomes delivered that day.

Regardless, Slammiversary is in history books now. But fans are looking forward to seeing how the company capitalizes on its momentum. The upcoming edition of the IMPACT Wrestling episode will provide the fall-out.

Ahead of the show, multiple tag team matches and notable appearances have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect this Thursday.

#5 The Bullet Club leader Jay White addresses IMPACT Wrestling

All eyes will be on the leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White, as he arrives in the IMPACT Zone this week. The NEVER Openweight champion made his stunning debut after Kenny Omega defeated Sami Callihan for the IMPACT World Championship in a no disqualification match at Slammiversary's main event.

The Switchblade gave a bone-chilling moment for fans in attendance as he slowly marched towards Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. The Elite then teased a too-sweet moment with Jay White. However, the company decided to end the show on a cliffhanger.

The T.V. world couldn't see what happened after the show went off the air, but fans in attendance certainly did. We found out that David Finlay came out afterward to attack Jay White, making him retreat.

Based on the equation, Jay White had a target on his back in the form of David Finlay. Both men are also scheduled to face each other in August.

With IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view still months away, the company may hold onto the rivalry between Jay White and Kenny Omega. This week, fans can expect Switchblade to elaborate on his arrival in IMPACT Wrestling.

According to reports, Chris Bey joined forces with Jay White during this week's tapings. Considering the direction, Jay White could be laser-focused on expanding his faction.

It also remains to be seen if Jay White will retaliate against David Finlay to build more hype for their match. Regardless of what happens, one thing is for sure Jay White will draw big numbers for IMPACT Wrestling.

Edited by Vedant Jain