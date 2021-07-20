IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey joins popular faction from NJPW - Reports

IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey has seemingly joined forces with one of the most popular factions in New Japan Pro Wrestling, The Bullet Club.

Fightful Select had earlier reported the news while sharing a picture of Chris Bey wearing a Bullet Club T-shirt while standing alongside NJPW's NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White during this week's IMPACT Wrestling tapings.

Chris Bey with Bullet Club leader Jay White

It is also worth noting that IMPACT Wrestling, via their Twitter account, shared backstage footage of Chris Bey moments after he lost the Ultimate X match at the Slammiversary event.

During the video, Chris Bey denied taking any questions from interviewer Gia Miller. He then found Rohit Raju occupying the space in his locker room. Both men discussed their failure to capture the X-Division Championship while blaming their allies who couldn't show up to help them.

Chris Bey then asked Rohit Raju to leave his locker room. However, on his way out, Raju handed over a T-Shirt back to Chris Bey, which turned out to be official merchandise of the Bullet Club.

EXCLUSIVE: @DashingChrisBey and @HakimZane's plans didn't play out well at #Slammiversary but Bey has found a very intriguing shirt... pic.twitter.com/3VTPc46bqz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2021

Based on the above picture from this week's tapings, one would assume that Chris Bey has joined hands with the leader of the Bullet Club. Jay White's appearance on this week's IMPACT Wrestling points towards his rivalry with David Finlay, who assaulted him after the Slammiversary show went off the air.

While it has not yet been confirmed, Chris Bey could have possibly faced David Finlay this week.

What to expect from this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling?

The 17th edition of Slammiversary was the night for the champions as stars like Kenny Omega, Deonna Purrazzo, and Josh Alexander successfully retained their respective championships.

On Thursday, fans can expect fresh new feuds and exciting matchups as the company looks to grab audience interest for their upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

The Good Brothers, who became the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions this past Saturday, are expected to appear on the show.

We'll also find out about the future of Sami Callihan moving forward. Everyone expected him to dethrone Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary. But as it turned out, the promotion's top title is still in the hands of the AEW Star. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling will be a must-see for fans.

