IMPACT Wrestling Preview (August 5th, 2021): Popular AEW star to wrestle his first match With IMPACT in over seven years, Will Chris Bey prove his worth to become a member of the Bullet Club?

Welcome to this week's preview of the IMPACT Wrestling episode. After producing a star-studded Slammiversary event, the company followed up with an equally watchable Homecoming special show to kick off the month of August.

The IMPACT Plus show witnessed Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazo and the newest acquisition Matthew Rehwoldt being crowned the first-ever Queen and King. Despite that, the company has fallen short of meeting its desired viewership numbers every week.

But as the saying goes, the show must go on. IMPACT Wrestling will continue to try and deliver a quality product for its fans. Ahead of this week's episode, several exciting matches have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect this Thursday.

#5 Frankie Kazarian teams up with Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards to take on The Elite on IMPACT Wrestling

In the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will lock horns with Frankie Kazarian, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan in a six-man tag team match.

Last week, during a verbal altercation between Sami Callihan and The Elite, AEW star Frankie Kazarian showed up to ambush IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and his ally. Kazarian's return marks his first appearance on the IMPACT Wrestling show in almost seven years.

He battered Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, making them retreat when Sami Callihan tried to get involved.

THE ELITE HUNTER IS ON IMPACT! @FrankieKazarian has returned to IMPACT for the first time in 7 years to continue his war against @KennyOmegamanX, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/cWbrtlT23h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021

Soon after, Tommy Dreamer made the match official by adding Eddie Edwards to the babyface group to take on the Elite.

The company must be credited for delivering such a swerve, considering Frankie Kazarian was seemingly portrayed as a third wheel in his feud with Kenny Omega and his company.

A popular AEW star breaking the hinges of a forbidden door to rekindle his rivalry suggests how successful IMPACT Wrestling's partnership with other promotions can turn out. Frankie Kazarian, in his new The Elite Hunter persona, will be eyeing vengeance.

The company has also announced that they will be holding a battle royale in the coming weeks to determine a new contender for the IMPACT World title.

With Sami Callihan already making his participation official, the upcoming six-man tag team match will reflect on his momentum moving forward. Eddie Edwards could also stake his claim, given that he has been out of the title picture for a long time.

Apart from the storyline, the bout is expected to be a hard-hitting contest, with every man aiming to display his impressive arsenal.

