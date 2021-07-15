IMPACT Wrestling Preview (July 15, 2021): Major stipulation added to Slammiversary main event, Ultimate X match participants in action, and more

Welcome to this week's preview of the IMPACT Wrestling episode. We're just a few days away from the biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary, which takes place on July 17th.

Last week, the company unveiled almost the entire match card for their upcoming pay-per-view. Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega's main event segment was easily the highlight of the show.

IMPACT Wrestling will be looking to produce an equally good episode this week as well. Ahead of the show, several exciting matches have already been lined up.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 What does Kenny Omega have to say about the change to his IMPACT Wrestling World title match at Slammiversary?

🚨 WATCH & RT 🚨



A challenge to: @KennyOmegamanX



What do you say, we make this THIS SATURDAYS #Slammiversary more interesting.



"Best Bout Machine"

or

"Best BITCH Machine"@IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW pic.twitter.com/2AmaMqoaRl — THE DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 13, 2021

The IMPACT World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan itself was exciting, but the company brought in an extra layer of hype to it by addding stipulation.

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan recently laid out a challenge to Omega and asked him to change their match at the Slammiversary event into a No Disqualification bout. Hours after his announcement, the company, via its official Twitter handle, made it official.

One can expect Kenny Omega to come out this week and express his frustration towards management. Don Callis, on his behalf, could even get into an altercation with IMPACT Wrestling Executive, Scott D'Amore.

Regardless, the company has somewhat given a hint towards the finish of their Slammiversary main event. Sami Callihan, who's famously known for his violent in-ring nature, will have an advantage heading into their match. One must not forget about the possible outside interference from the Good Brothers and even The Young Bucks.

With fans returning on the July 17th event, the company has decided to make it a banger to close out their show.

BREAKING: Following @TheSamiCallihan's challenge earlier tonight, his World Championship match against @KennyOmegamanX THIS SATURDAY at #Slammiversary is officially a NO DQ match!



Order HERE: https://t.co/OhDjZcOl5T pic.twitter.com/0d3uNw8I0W — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 14, 2021

But before that, their go-home episode will be interesting to watch. Last week on IMPACT Wrestling, Don Callis framed Sami Callihan for assaulting him backstage. But as it turned out, John E. Bravo was involved in the plot. The Callihan Death Machine took vengeance in his own fashion by interjecting himself during their contract signing and destroying Kenny Omega. He even put The Belt Collector through a table.

Omega will be looking to seek revenge this week on the IMPACT Wrestling episode. It remains to be seen how their final segment will unfold before their mega clash.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John