IMPACT Wrestling Preview (July 8, 2021): Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega come face to face, Big match to be announced for Slammiversary?

Welcome to this week's preview of the IMPACT Wrestling episode. Ten days from now, at the marquee event, Slammiversary, fans will return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Last week, the company produced a massive six-man tag team match that featured some prominent stars, who will also be heading to the July 17th pay-per-view.

Despite delivering an exciting show, the episode had only 69,000 viewers, a record low since the company moved to AXS TV a few years back. However, the IMPACT Wrestling said it was a technical glitch that prevented many fans from tuning in to the show.

The company will be looking to rectify its mistake this time around. Ahead of this week's episode, several exciting matches and a crucial contract signing have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega sit down for contract signing on IMPACT Wrestling this week

All eyes will be on Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega this week as both men sit down for a contract signing. The company has done a tremendous job in building up this storyline.

They brought in multiple angles to engage more eyeballs in this feud. It all kickstarted when Don Callis misused his power and fired Sami Callihan from the company. They interjected with the Anthem Board situation for the first time in IMPACT Wrestling history, where Tommy Dreamer turned out to be their representative. He quickly reinstated Sami Callihan and fired Don Callis from his position as the Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling.

Then the storyline shifted to a one-off-altercation between Team Callis and Team Dreamer. The bout took place on IMPACT Wrestling last week, and as predicted, Team Callis, which featured Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, won the match. Callis can thank Moose for causing chaos among his teammates.

With the company having already visited multiple routes in this storyline, it is about time to focus on one thing: the prestigious IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

The upcoming contract signing will see Callihan and Omega engage in a war of words. In all likelihood, the segment will not go smoothly.

Fans can expect a mini-brawl between the two men. To intensify the hype, Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers could lay waste to Sami Callihan this week. But anything could happen, given the fact that we're on the road to the Slammiversary 2021.

