IMPACT Wrestling Preview (June 3, 2021): Former World Champions collide, Title change to happen during historic match?

Welcome to the preview of this week's IMPACT Wrestling episode. We are inching closer towards the company's special event Against All Odds on June 12th.

The build-up to the event has been quite impressive so far. Last week, we witnessed a lot of story developments and an implosion during the main event. Fans can expect a similar episode of IMPACT Wrestling this time around as well.

Ahead of this week's show, several matches have already been announced, including the conclusion of a historic first-time ever bout. So let's take a look at what to expect from the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Sami Callihan lock horns with Moose on IMPACT Wrestling

The clash between Sami Callihan and Moose will be one of the most intriguing matches on this week's show.

Last week, Callihan claimed that he's tired of seeing Omega and his allies causing chaos on his home turf. He said The Cleaner can plan against anyone but him.

His harsh words forced Moose to come out and confront him. The No.1 Contender claimed that nobody will be touching Kenny Omega until he brings back the IMPACT Wrestling World Title.

During last week's main event, Callihan teamed up with Moose to take on The Good Brothers, in what was supposed to be a win for the former World Champions.

However, things escalated between Moose and Sami Callihan which led to both men taking each other out. As a result, The Good Brothers were able to escape with a big win. Moose even hit a spear on Callihan after the match.

There is no doubt that both men despise Kenny Omega equally. But Moose has made things tough for him ahead of Against All Odds by being in the bad books of The Callihan Death Machine.

It remains to be seen who will walk out with the win in this mega clash. A victory over Callihan will give Moose much-needed momentum ahead of his title match this month.

However, Callihan Death Machine will not only be looking to get revenge but also to prove that he should be the one to dethrone Kenny Omega. The unpredictability element adds so much hype to this match on IMPACT Wrestling.

The company may choose to protect both these wrestlers by having some sort of interference from The Good Brothers. Despite that, Kenny Omega would be happy to see two of his major rivals tear each other apart on this week's show.

